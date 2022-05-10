Thirteen degrees were awarded at the May 6 commencement of Saint Vincent Seminary.
Receiving an honorary doctor of humane letters degree, honoris causa, and giving the commencement address, was Sister of Charity Melanie DiPietro, S.C., J.D., J.C.D. of Greensburg.
She was honored for her “distinguished leadership and humble service to the students, staff and faculty members of Seton Hill University, as well as for her many contributions to the Catholic church at the regional, national and international levels, her contributions to the practice of law and to higher education as well,” said Father Edward Mazich, O.S.B., Saint Vincent Seminary rector.
Those receiving degrees were from the Archdiocese of Beijing, the Diocese of Brooklyn, the Diocese of Covington, the Diocese of Erie, the Diocese of Greensburg and Saint Vincent Archabbey as well as lay students.
Saint Vincent Archabbey
Brother Francisco (Samuel) Whittaker, O.S.B., earned the Master of Arts degree in Catholic Philosophical Studies, summa cum laude. He is the son of Daniel and Kathleen Whittaker of Grove City, Pennsylvania. He attended Mother of Divine Grace School, graduating in 2015. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry in 2019 from Saint Vincent College, magna cum laude.
