SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP – Discussions surrounding the asphalt plant proposed for Slippery Rock Township are expected to continue sometime in January.
A special exception hearing held on Nov. 22 was supposed to resume on Dec. 15, but that has been postponed.
The new date has yet to be determined.
The hearing focuses on a request from Heilman Pavement Specialties Inc., doing business as HEI-WAY Premium Asphalt Materials, to allow the company’s property at 490 Stoughton Road to be changed from “light industrial” to “heavy manufacturing.”
Area residents Marcia E. Carnahan, Donald M. Carnahan, Paul Boas and Christopher Coleman filed a substantive validity challenge in hopes that the Slippery Rock Township Zoning Hearing Board would deny Heilman’s request to have the property rezoned.
The board denied the challenge on Nov. 22.
Residents have been outspoken about concerns including pollution, traffic, noise and decreased property values.
Heilman owns 14.5 on Stoughton Road at state Route 108 just outside of Slippery Rock borough, Butler County.
Information about the next hearing date will be posted on the township’s website: srtwp.com
