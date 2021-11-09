Teresa Firek’s latest collection of artwork shows the progress she’s made in her life – something she wants to share with the community.
“I’m starting to figure out who I am as a person,” the Grove City woman said.
She is hosting a public display of “Into the Chrysalis” from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at Collage Coffee and Art House, 221 S. Broad St., Grove City.
This will be her first public art show. She held a small showing in 2020 to benefit the Brandi Montgomery House in Pine Township, which is run by AWARE, Mercer County’s agency for domestic violence and sexual abuse help.
That project meant a lot to her, as she was in an abusive relationship. The collection for that show was called “My Journey to Querencia,” which means “place of safety” in Spanish.
There is a quite a difference between the two collections, she said. The first was more “dark,” with titles like “Control” and “Trapped.”
“Into the Chrysalis” features brighter colors and more positive and hopeful themes; titles include “Overcome” and “Flower of Joy.”
Firek will have 34 pieces of artwork on display Friday, and they can be purchased. Guests can also buy coffee.
She is more than willing to discuss her work with anyone and is always interested to hear others’ thoughts and interpretations.
She is comforted knowing that her work is displayed in people’s homes; the buyers often send photos after the art is hung.
“I love hearing why they purchased it and what it meant to them,” Firek said.
Art has been a great therapeutic tool for Firek, who encourages others to give it a try to help get emotions and feelings out.
“I’m a very visual person,” she said.
She teaches art to homeschoolers, and some of the students have been working on sculptures that will be displayed on Friday.
“That’s just for fun,” she said.
For more information about Firek and her artwork, visit www.tallulahmarguerite.wixsite.com/teresa
