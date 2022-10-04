SANDY LAKE – Aubery Guzzo, chief operating officer of Mercer County State Bank, Sandy Lake, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s member engagement and development policy committee. The committee determines the policies and strategic objectives for PA Bankers’ member engagement and educational programming, including conferences, schools, seminars and virtual learning opportunities.
Guzzo’s term began on July 1. Her key role on this committee will be as the adviser to the students in the Advanced School of Banking.
Guzzo has been in the banking industry for over 22 years in a variety of roles. She joined Mercer County State Bank as COO in May 2022.
She has been an advocate for community banks and their customers by serving on statewide and nationwide committees and making visits to the state Capitol and Washington, D.C., to meet with lawmakers. She has served as the chair of the Community Banker Advisory Committee for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington D.C.
