There were a few technical difficulties, but Grove City school board members on Wednesday night conducted their first remote meeting.
“It’s new to everybody,” said Ryan Thomas, the board’s vice president.
He ran the meeting because President Lee McCracken was absent. The board used Zoom, a video platform, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeting attendees could also call in to listen, and those wishing to speak during public comment were asked to sign up in advance.
When the meeting first started, there were nearly 30 people connected, said Judy Dennis, the district’s technology director.
That included board members, the district solicitor, staff members, administrators and the public.
The meeting cut out a few times, indicating that the allotted time had ended, though everyone was able to quickly rejoin the session.
Thomas said that the board wanted to recognize everyone in the district for doing a phenomenal job in response to the pandemic, which has closed schools for the remainder of the school year.
It’s not an ideal situation, the district is doing its best, and teachers have been keeping kids active and engaged through online instruction, he said.
“It’s kind of the Grove City way,” Thomas said.
The cafeteria staff comes in every week to take care of meal prep for students, and custodians and the maintenance department are on top of things, said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch.
“It has taken an extreme effort,” he said.
Board members noted that there is information on the district’s website about the education plan for the rest of the school year www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
Also, school officials are working on a plan to return personal items like musical instruments to students, Finch said.
The buildings have been sterilized, so they can’t let kids and parents come and go, he added.
In other business from Wednesday’s meeting:
• Thomas announced that an executive session was held on April 6 to discuss school safety and personnel matters.
• Resident Esther Falcetta spoke during public comment, thanking the staff for continuing to provide quality educational programming.
She also said that the descriptions about executive sessions are not sufficient, and that solicitor Andrew Evankovich should provide more details.
Falcetta asked if a copy of the budget would be made available to the public, and she questioned some financial records that were blacked out in the board agenda packet.
Finch later explained that blacked-out items were removed from the current list of bills to be paid.
She told the board that the project to install new turf at Forker Field should be paused.
• Board members approved the district’s comprehensive plan for school years 2020-23. J. Scott Somora voted “no.”
• Board members approved a service agreement between the district and Armstrong to provide internet to students who need it for distance learning.
• Finch told the board that the preliminary budget for 2020-21 will be presented in May for discussion and a vote.
• Business Manager Kim Buchanan said she has been reviewing some of the district’s contracts for services that are being used less because of the school closure.
Tri-County Industries is willing to reduce trash pickup expenses if the district extends its contract for another year, she said.
Evankovich added that they’re also looking at the transportation contract to see if it can be renegotiated.
• Board members hired Jake Whitmer as a temporary professional middle school math teacher, effective April 16, 2020. His salary is $49,165. Somora and Ray Abplanalp voted “no.”
• Board members hired William Ebel as a substitute.
• The board recognized high school chemistry teacher Richard Samsa, who is retiring May 29.
• The board agreed to start the turf replacement project at Forker Field on April 20. It was supposed to being May 11, but the company is willing to start sooner, and they will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Abplanalp said.
• Thomas noted that the next work session will be held May 4, and the voting meeting on May 11.
Both meetings start at 7 p.m., and he’s not sure yet if they’ll be able to meet in person or hold more remote meetings.
