NEW WILMINGTON – An annual auction to help the Amish pay their medical bills is never enough to cover Lawrence County’s 600 Amish families.
“It’s a lift,” said Andy D. Byler, a Pulaski Township Amish beef farmer, cabinetmaker and chairman for 34th annual Amish Hospital Benefit Auction on June 2 and 3 at the New Wilmington Livestock Auction at 2006 Mercer-New Wilmington Road.
The local Amish community of 2,800 doesn’t have health insurance, said New Wilmington’s Susan Hougelman, owner of Simple Life Amish Tour Co. and author of “Inside the Simple Life.”
A few thousand Amish and non-Amish attend the yearly auction.
“I am so thankful how the English community comes together to help the Amish community,” said Hougelman, who in the last 10 years has taken visitors from around the world on more than 8,000 tours of the local Amish countryside.
“It’s such a beautiful thing to see the two cultures work in harmony,” added the former owner of the historic Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington.
Proceeds from this year’s auction will go to Aaron and Mary Ann Byler, with the balance split between other families, said Andy D. Byler, who with his wife Ella have six children ranging from 5 to 18 years of age. The family with the most medical bills tends to be the largest beneficiary, he said.
“More than making money for hospital bills, I think it’s important that people enjoy it socially,” Byler said.
Predominantly living in the New Wilmington and Volant area, the Amish have been here since 1840, Hougelman said. Representing the Old Order Amish, they are very strict and have no electricity, computers or cell phones and don’t drive vehicles, she said. They can, however, use phones and ride in vehicles.
“Their life is based on their religious values, which is righteous living and hard work,” she said. “They don’t want sin to come into their lives. The Amish are truly people of kindness and love.”
The owner of a farm on state Route 208 in Pulaski Township, Byler said six auctioneers from Holmes County, Ohio, and New Wilmington auctioneer Duke Whiting will do the selling; multiple sales will coincide.
Top items include new furniture, about 80 quilts, flowers, buggies, horses and food. Quilts in all sizes generally sell for $400 to $1,000.
A bake sale will be held at a separate table.
Whiting encourages folks to come out.
“Number one, it’s for a good cause, and number two, it’s fun,” he said. “It’s an Amish event, but there’s a lot of non-Amish people who go to it.”
“The other good part is there’s tons of good food,” Whiting added. “Old-fashioned homemade ice cream, guys flipping chickens on an open fire grill, and the Amish are famous for their baked goods. This is a big, big deal for them.”
Hougelman said every Amish family in the area will donate their time, work the auction and share their talents.
“They make, grow or build something for the auction and this will donate money to help these families in need,” she said. “That’s the way of the Amish.”
Denise Guthery of New Castle’s North Hill has attended the auctions since about 2014 and plans to attend this year.
“It’s really interesting, the things they auction off,” said Guthery, who is retired from the admissions office at Westminster College in New Wilmington. “There’s such a variety and it goes to a good cause since they don’t have insurance.”
She enjoys the fresh homemade ice cream.
Organizers are taking items on consignment, including farm machinery, horses, power and hand tools, new and used furniture, household goods, antiques, quilts and wall hangers. Check-in for consignment items is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 1 and 2 at the livestock auction facility.
Organizers this year have added a fish fry starting 4 p.m. Friday, Byler said. Horse tack and sporting goods will be sold that evening.
“We couldn’t sell everything on Saturday,” Byler said.
The Saturday schedule includes selling new and used furniture at 8 a.m., flowers at 10, Polywood furniture at noon and quilts at 1 p.m.
He expects the sale to wrap up around 4 p.m. followed by two hours of cleanup.
For more information, contact Byler at 2774 state Route 208, New Wilmington; Rudy L. Byler at 259-A South Stonebase Road, New Wilmington; Mose H. Kurtz, 776 Orchard Road, Mercer; Dannie H. Byler, 533 Lusk Road, Volant; Seth M. Byler, 448 Leesburg Station Road, New Wilmington; Harvey D. Hostetler, 260 Mast Lane, New Wilmington; or Henry J. Byler at 131 S and S Lane, Volant.
