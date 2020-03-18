In an effort to minimize exposure to the ongoing pandemic for our employees, Allied News will not be open to walk-in traffic at our 201 A Erie St., Grove City, location through at least March 23.
We will continue to operate as normal with this exception. Our employees will be available at 724-458-5010 during the normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to help with all of your requests.
We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.