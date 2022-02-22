PINE TOWNSHIP – Allegheny Health Network’s Grove City hospital is offering Express Care, providing area residents with a high quality, close-to-home option for their health care needs.
Walk-in care is provided from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at the clinic, which is in Suite 107 of AHN Grove City Hospital’s Medical Office Building.
Under the direction of AHN physicians, a rotating team of physician assistants and nurse practitioners will provide care for wide ranging minor ailments and injuries, including allergies and asthma, coughs and colds, minor burns, lacerations and sprains and strains.
For added convenience, patients who require X-rays or lab services as part of their express care visit may access them within the hospital.
“The Express Care model of care has long been recognized for its accessibility, with community-based locations, extended hours and lower out-of-pocket costs for patients,” said David Tupponce, M.D., president of AHN Grove City. “We recognized the need for these services to provide faster care for our patients, as well as the ability to directly connect them with a primary care physician.”
During the pandemic, express care has gained heightened regard for filling a critical need as hospital emergency departments were besieged with seriously ill COVID patients, providing an appropriate option for those requiring less complex care. “However, patients experiencing more serious health issues or emergencies should call 911 or visit our hospital’s emergency department rather than the Express Care,” Tupponce said.
