Violette Anne (Swatik) "Vi", of Grove City. Calling hours: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday (3-6-20) in the Welcome Center of East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Friday in the church with Rev. Bill Hoffmann officiating. Arrangements by CUNNING-HAM F…