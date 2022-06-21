JACKSON TOWNSHIP — When customers visit Simply Sweets Chocolates for the first time, they quickly learn that selecting a treat is no easy feat.
“We try new things here every week,” said owner Patty Peck.
The shop, located at 823 Franklin Road, Jackson Township, is celebrating its first anniversary.
The shelves and glass display cases are full of her “handmade, homemade, hand-dipped and handcrafted” creations.
“Everybody who comes in here is in a good mood,” she said.
There are chocolate-covered berries, apples, Belgium waffles, Fritos, Oreos, marshmallows and graham crackers plus chocolate pizza, chocolate bars, soup, bread, cake, muffins, egg salad, and more.
Each chocolate bar sold includes a $1 donation to the backpack food programs at Lakeview and Mercer schools.
The grilling brownies, campfire cones and “snackle” boxes — tackle boxes full of goodies — are the current bestsellers.
Peck favors anything with peanut butter but has a soft spot for Grandma Betty’s banana bread and carrot cake, named in honor of her late mother.
The carrot cake along with nut roll remain Peck’s most requested baked goods.
Peck, who lives in Lake Latonka with her husband Matt, said it’s a fun job that got its start as a home-based business when her two children were young.
“It takes a village to put this on,” she said, thanking those who have supported her passion.
She has a marketing degree from Clarion University and worked in retail management for more than 15 years.
She enjoyed baking with her mother, and the pair tried making chocolates as a way to busy themselves after Peck’s father Chuck died.
Peck’s customer base grew through word-of-mouth, eventually leading to the opening of a storefront just across from the state police barracks.
“I wanted it to be something quaint,” she said of the shop’s atmosphere.
She also sells tea, dip mixes, home decor, snacks and beverages to help support other businesses,.
Peck takes orders for party favors and wedding cakes, and she works with school groups, churches and other organizations on fundraisers.
She can accommodate food allergies and said Christmas is the busiest time of year.
Peck often sets up at craft shows and the Lake Latonka Fall Festival, and she spends just as much time on packaging and presentation as she does cooking and baking.
She loves meeting new people, especially when she’s creating something for a special occasion.
“Everybody has a story,” Peck said.
Simply Sweets Chocolates, 823 Franklin Road, Jackson Township, is operating under summer hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information, call 724-992-1927 or visit simplysweetsshop.com or the shop’s Facebook page. The shop hopes to offer online ordering in the near future.
