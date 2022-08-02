A beautiful Jackson Center summer’s evening provided the perfect setting for outdoor movie goers who watched “A Dog’s Way Home.” The movie was shown in the Vincent United Methodist Church outdoor pavilion and yard The community was invited to attend, everything was free, including the impressive amount of hot dogs consumed and the freshly popped popcorn. The popcorn aroma throughout the church yard, added to the event. Church memorial benches, in the past used at the church food booth at a local fair, were available as well as chairs and blankets for all to have a seat. In previous years, behind the pavilion, a Boaz community garden had produced enormous amounts of food during summer months. The Vincent United Women of Faith (formerly United Methodist Women) sponsored the July 29 community gathering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.