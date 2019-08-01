Addy Traister couldn’t wait to show her family what she made on Tuesday during her first visit to Artful of Love.
“I want to live here,” the 6-year-old Grove City girl exclaimed as she prepared to paint a ceramic fish.
Addy joined sisters Ariana and Astrid Hutchins of Slippery Rock at the Slippery Rock Township studio for the Ancient Greek and Romans Art Camp.
Art studio owner Sami Turberville helped the girls make goblets, shields, pots and more, also sharing history facts to go along with each project.
“They love to mold,” she said, pointing out clay creations in a variety of shapes and sizes.
The girls said they’ll use their pots to store things like money and rocks.
Turberville opened the studio in the basement of her home in 2017, and she offers classes and courses for all ages.
She also sets up at craft shows and fundraisers, and hosts paint parties and birthday parties, either at her studio or outside venues.
She has always loved art, and having her own studio is a dream realized.
“The kids are really who I like to teach,” said Turberville, who also works as a graphic designer for the Butler Eagle.
Surrounded by artwork made by her students, she patiently instructed the three girls on how to clean their paintbrushes between colors.
Finished with their art camp projects for the day, the girls selected ceramic pieces to paint.
Addy’s fish was full of different colors; Ariana, 4, painted a pumpkin; and Astrid, 7, worked with a whale-shaped bank. The Hutchins girls are Turberville’s nieces.
Turberville painted a dog bone – she has two dogs who alert her to new visitors – while talking about her love of art and helping others discover their talents.
“They just bring so much joy,” she said of running a studio.
You are never too young or too old to find your inner artist, she said, pausing to tell Ariana that her blue pumpkin was lovely.
“We cover a lot of different techniques,” Turberville said.
She also offers “open art” – visitors can drop by on certain days and work with available materials like recycled items, clay, wood or paint.
Artful of Love sells take-home kits that include small canvases with a drawing sketched in pencil. Paint is included, and the project is similar to paint-by-number. Ceramic and wooden pieces are also for sale.
Turberville, whose family includes husband Pat, son Zac, 11, and stepson Alex, 24, has an associate degree in graphic design from Butler County Community College, and she’s glad that she decided to get back to the hands-on side of art with having her own studio.
“I love it,” she said.
Up next is a booth and paint station she’ll have at the annual Moraine State Park Regatta, which will be held Aug. 3 and 4.
She hopes to hold art classes at Our Angels Attic in Slippery Rock, where some of her work is on display. She designed the boutique’s logo, website and Facebook page, and painted angels on canvas in honor of those who made significant contributions to the nonprofit.
Turberville would also like to offer art classes online by filming herself doing step-by-step projects, like painter Bob Ross.
At the end of Tuesday’s camp, Addy’s mother Ashlee said she could tell that her daughter really enjoyed herself.
“She loves it. Addy wants to be an artist,” she said.
Artful of Love is located at 315 Centreville Pike, Slippery Rock Township. Info: Call 724-991-5109, visit artfuloflove.com, or check out the Facebook page.
