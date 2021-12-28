These are some of the noteworthy stories published in Allied News in 2021.
Jan. 6 — Hurst joining school board: Grove City Area School Board appointed August “Augie” Hurst to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Ray Abplanalp.
Jan. 13 — COVID testing site added: Medivolve Inc. initiated a COVID-19 testing location at Grove City Premium Outlets.
Jan. 13 — A dark day for democracy: Dr. Michael Coulter, chairman of the political science department at Grove City College called the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “dark and lamentable.”
Jan. 13 — Allegheny picks Grove City president: Allegheny Health Network named Dr. David Tupponce as new president at AHN Grove City Hospital.
Jan. 13 — McEwen running for county judge: District Judge D. Neil McEwen, whose district court adjudicates cases in Grove City, announced his candidacy for a vacancy on Mercer County Common Pleas Court.
Jan. 20 — Gerwick running for GC-area district judge: Douglas Gerwick, a former district judge in Venango County, announced that he would seek the district judge seat held by D. Neil McEwen.
Jan. 20 — Wireless broadband service arrives in rural parts of county: Remote areas in northeastern Mercer County received wireless broadband service with COVID-19 relief funding appropriated to the county.
Jan. 27 — Plant expansion called important for growth: Grove City wastewater treatment plant completed a $28 million expansion project that could encourage economic development in southeastern Mercer County.
Jan. 27 — Woman killed in crash: Linda M. Peterson, 58, of Meadville died after her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 19 in Perry Township.
Jan. 27 — Police chief eyes judge seat: Grove City police Chief Dean Osborne announced his candidacy for the Pine Township-based district judge post held by District Judge D. Neil McEwen.
Jan. 27 — Officials blame state for vaccine holdup: Mercer County commissioners said the state was delaying release of COVID-19 vaccines to the general public. As of Jan. 27, only healthcare workers, first responders and people over 65 years old were eligible to receive the vaccines.
Feb. 3 — Attorney running for district judge: Pine Township attorney Douglas E. Straub announces that he’s running for the seat held by District Judge D. Neil McEwen.
Feb. 3 — Appeal of Tri-County landfill permit application filed: Liberty and Pine townships and the citizens group CEASRA have filed a joint appeal of the landfill being planned for the company’s property in the two townships.
Feb. 10 — Snow days mean remote learning: Grove City Area School District has decided to hold remote instruction when in-person classes are canceled because of inclement weather.
Feb. 10 — Springfield Township talks Act 47: Township supervisors discussed the state’s program for financially-distressed towns, ultimately agreeing to put it on the back burner.
Feb. 10 — District working to “Break the Trace:” Grove City school officials explained their plan to be more proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Feb. 17 — GC excited for Cooper takeover: Tony Kaper, vice president of Hall Industries, told borough council members about the company’s plans to manufacture parts for coal barges and trains at its new Grove City factory.
Feb. 17 — New AHN Grove City president found himself as a patient: Dr. David Tupponce and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 just as he started his new job leading the hospital.
Feb. 24 — Schools launch joint program for nursing: Grove City College and Butler County Community College have teamed up to offer a new nursing program.
Feb. 24 — Local man dies after shootout with police: William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, is believed to have taken his own life during a confrontation with police in Lonoke, Ark. Ice was wanted for reportedly kidnapping a North Carolina girl and sexually assaulting a Mercer County girl.
March 10 — District staff getting vaccinated: Grove City Area School District employees wanting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine were able to register for a clinic organized by Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV.
March 10 — County woman indicted in Capitol riot: Rachel Powell, of New Lebanon, is facing charges for her role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S.Capitol.
March 17 — Lives touched, life changed: Area residents and community members talk about their experiences with COVID-19 over the past year.
March 17 — Woman found guilty in fatal overdose: Nicoletta Michelle Robinson of Youngstown was found guilty by a jury of selling a fatal dose of methadone to Margaret McConnell, 32, of Coolspring Township, in June 2019.
March 17 — Allias named Grove City “Officer of the Year” – again: Grove City Cpl. Michael Allias was named the police department’s “Officer of the Year,” an honor that he received in 2020 and 2015.
March 24 — Sweet signs of hope: Representatives from nursing and personal care homes in the Grove City area report that the facilities are bouncing back from COVID-19.
March 31 — In the spotlight again: Grove City High School students were excited to present the spring play, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
March 31 — College View Towers evacuated: no one was hurt when an oven hood fire damaged an apartment at the senior high-rise building.
April 7 — SR leaders provide community updates: The Slippery Rock Business Association hosted a virtual forum for guest speakers including Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid R. Longo and Slippery Rock University President Dr. William Behre.
April 14 — Grove City woman shares odd vaccine experience: Heidi Struble developed a swollen lymph node in her armpit — a common sign of breast cancer. Her doctors believed the swelling was actually a side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
April 28 — Pine Twp. tax collector, supervisor races contested: In the primary election, incumbent Jeanine Thompson was facing newcomer Paula Renninger for supervisor; and Beth Mattocks and Crystal Ensminger were vying for tax collector.
May 5 — Champions of conservation: The Mercer County Conservation District honored groups and individuals for their dedication to local conservation efforts.
May 12 — Robinson sentenced to 9-plus years for woman’s fatal overdose: Nicoletta Robinson was sentenced to 9 years and 3 months to 27 years in prison for the fatal drug overdose of Margaret McConnell of Coolspring Township.
May 12 — 3 seek seat on county bench: William McConnell Jr., D. Neil McEwen and Michael Joanow discuss their campaigns for Mercer County Common Pleas Court judge.
May 12 — Test results in for area high schools: The U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of high schools included high marks locally for Grove City, Reynolds, Wilmington and Sharpsville.
May 19 — GJR official says incident not gang-related: George Junior Republic resident George Garzon-Lagos, 17, was charged with attacking another boy with a homemade weapon. GJR CEO Nathan Gressel denied gang activity at the Pine Township residential school for troubled youths after a state police report indicated that Garzon-Lagos was part of the Mexican Mafia.
May 26 — McConnell, McEwen to square off in Nov.: William McConnell Jr. and D. Neil McEwen were the top vote-getters in the primary election race for Mercer County Common Pleas Court judge.
May 26 — Primary turnout highest in 2 decades: Mercer County’s voter turnout in the May 18 primary election was 30.29 percent.
June 2 — A game of chicken: Don and Brenda Huntington of Grove City hope to keep their hens at home, despite a borough ordinance banning the birds.
June 9 — School board considers tax hike: Grove City School Board members discussed a possible property tax hike of 2.02 mills.
June 9 — Mercer grads parade through town as sun sets on a challenging year: Mercer seniors were honored with a parade to celebrate graduation and the 2020-21 school year, which was marked by COVID-19 obstacles.
June 16 — Are you going to the Stoneboro Fair?: The Great Stoneboro Fair is back following the 2020 cancellation caused by COVID-19.
June 16 — No tax hike in budget: Grove City School Board members adopted the 2021-22 budget with no tax increase.
June 16 — The berries are back: The Grove City Strawberry Days Festival was held in Memorial Park after being canceled in 2020.
June 23 — Grove City man charged with beating wife to death: Randall Leaf has been accused of beating his wife to death with a dumbbell. Authorities found Gretchen Pallack, 53, dead at home after Leaf reportedly called police because he was “bleeding and dying.”
June 23 — Residents ruffle some feathers, make case for hens in borough: The Huntingtons discuss their proposal to keep their hens and share suggestions for updating the borough’s ordinance regarding chickens.
June 30 — Accused killer may get psych exam: Randall Leaf might undergo a psychiatric evaluation following accusations that he beat his wife, Gretchen Pallack, to death at their downtown Grove City home.
July 7 — Loose stones close Lincoln Ave. bridge: The Lincoln Avenue bridge over Wolf Creek in Grove City was temporarily closed for emergency repairs.
July 7 — Mental evaluation ordered for homicide suspect: Randall Leaf must be medically cleared before he is arraigned for the allegedly beating his wife, Gretchen Pallack, to death at their Grove City home.
July 7 — Bill McCandless honored for his 60-year ride: McCandless celebrated 60 years of working at McCandless Ford in East Lackawannock Township.
July 14 — Homicide suspect arraigned, jailed: Randall Leaf was arraigned July 7 on charges of killing his wife, Gretchen Pallack, in their Grove City home. He was taken to Mercer County Jail, as homicide suspects in Pennsylvania are denied the opportunity to post bail.
July 14 — Buhl Library getting $9 million update: The library at Grove City College is undergoing renovations that include new study spaces, a cafe and expanded services.
July 21 — GC man wants hens at home: Don Huntington continues to try and make a case for keeping his backyard chickens at his Grove City home.
July 21 — Ex-GJR worker accused of taking boy: Raegan Smith, of Slippery Rock, was accused of helping a George Junior Republic boy escape the Pine Township facility by hiding him in her car.
July 28 — Grove City residents pick a little, talk a little about hens in borough: Grove City borough council held a work session to discuss Don Huntington’s proposal for backyard chickens.
July 28 — Policeman describes scene where woman died: A preliminary hearing held in the case of Randall Leaf, who was charged with homicide in the beating death of his wife, Gretchen Pallack, at their Grove City home. Charges were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Aug. 4 — Worrisome: COVID-19 cases on the rise: Local and national numbers are going up because of the more virulent delta variant.
Aug. 4 — Wolf: No new mask mandate: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he didn’t have any plans to reinstate face mask mandates.
Aug. 4 — As joblessness rose, so did unemployment and identity fraud: Local authorities are reporting a rash of unemployment fraud cases, where the suspect typically opens an unauthorized claim in someone else’s name in order to try and claim benefits.
Aug. 11 — Masks to be optional when school starts: Grove City Area School District officials announced that face masks will be optional when the 2021-22 school year starts.
Aug. 11 — Firefighters thanked for helping vaccinate 1,000s: Members of the Pine Township Engine Company were recognized by AHN Grove City and Grove City Mayor Randy Riddle for helping with COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Aug. 11 — “This is not a job. This is a calling,” honoree says: Doug Dick, owner of Superior Ambulance, received the 2021 First Responder Call to Action Award from the American Trauma Society’s Pennsylvania Division.
Aug. 18 — County’s census results a wake-up call: In 2020, Mercer County reported 109,424 residents, down 7,214, or 6.2 percent, from 2010.
Aug. 18 — GC bridge reopens: The Lincoln Avenue bridge over Wolf Creek in Grove City has reopened following emergency repairs.
Aug. 25 — Residents offer redistricting ideas: A public hearing was held at Grove City College to discuss redrawing the congressional district lines in Pennsylvania.
Aug. 25 — A second goodbye: Dr. Hendley Hoge, superintendent of Lakeview Area School District, retires after working in education for 44 years.
Aug. 25 — Grove City council lays egg on having chickens: Grove City council members voted 6 to 3 in favor of upholding a ban on backyard chickens in the borough.
Sept. 1 — Chamber of Commerce honors grocer Dave Knopp Jr.: Knopp, co-owner of County Market, received the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award.
Sept. 1 — Guthrie Theatre moving to new phase: The movie theater has been sold after being operated by Veritas Arts Inc. for several years.
Sept. 15 — McNulty says he helped bring safer world: In discussing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Grove City College President Paul J. McNulty revisits his own experience at that time, when he part of the prosecution against the terror suspects.
Sept. 15 — Board debates mask mandate: Grove City School Board members discuss the district’s handling of the state’s face mask mandate for students.
Sept. 22 — Zoning board to hear asphalt plans again: A judge ruled that a Slippery Rock Township Zoning Hearing Board hearing for a proposed asphalt plant needed a do-over because the virtual-only format of the meeting did not allow residents to have a complete understanding of the issue.
Sept. 29 — Turning the page: Karen Pierce departs Slippery Rock Community Library, which she’s directed for 13 years, for a new job with the Erie County Public Library System.
Sept. 29 — On the front lines: Local law enforcement discuss how they’re adapting to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Sept. 29 — Winds up to 100 mph batter Lake Township: The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit the area on Sept. 22.
Oct. 13 — School board concerned about tax appeals: Grove City School Board members discuss property tax reassessments in Mercer County and how the outcomes could impact the district’s tax revenues.
Oct. 13 — A Finch helped hunt for an eagle: Dr. Jeffrey Finch, superintendent of Grove City Area School District and a falconer, helped the team from National Aviary in Pittsburgh catch Kodiak, a Stellar’s sea eagle that escaped.
Oct. 20 — Commissioners commit $2 million to fix 17 bridges: Mercer County commissioners earmark funds for 17 county-owned bridges.
Oct. 20 — VFW, school district seeking zoning changes: The Grove City VFW wants to add an electronic sign, and Grove City Area School District wants to update the allowable uses for the former Highland Primary Center, which the Grove City YMCA is leasing.
Oct. 20 — Key local Nov. 2 election races: Stone Helsel and Marcus Kohan are vying for Springfield Township supervisor; Don Huntington is running as a write-in candidate against Joel Bigley for Ward 4 of Grove City borough; and incumbent Jeanine Thompson faces write-in candidate Paula Renninger for Pine Township supervisor.
Oct. 27 — Five seeking four GC school board spots: Incumbents Patty Wilson and Augie Hurst are up against Michelle Amodei, Randy Arnold and Jeffrey Tedford.
Oct. 27 — May the best bot win: The BEST Robotics competition was held at Grove City College.
Nov. 3 — Top of the class: Michelle Eaton, a paramedic and director of education at Superior Ambulance, receives the 2021 EMS Educator of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council.
Nov. 3 — Springfield Twp. property gets zoning OK to be used for exotic animals: The zoning hearing board approved a variance request from David Duffy to raise animals including zebras, antelopes and camels at 318 Old Ash Road.
Nov. 10 — Murder trial to start: Brandon Bowers is accused of selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to Michael Herndon in 2019 in Grove City.
Nov. 10 — Asphalt plant hearing continued: Several dozen residents attended the hearing in hopes of convincing the zoning hearing board to not move forward with asphalt plant plans proposed by Heilman Pavement Specialties Inc.
Nov. 10 — Closing the gap: Janet Earle of Greenville has started Nine Point Nine, a nonprofit aimed at encouraging females to study and work in skilled trades.
Nov. 10 — McEwen claims county judge seat: D. Neil McEwen beat out Williams McConnell Jr. in the genera election race for Mercer County Common Pleas Court judge. McEwen is taking over for President Judge Robert Yeatts, who is retiring.
Nov. 17 — Mother, patrolman testify in OD-death trial: Michael Herndon’s mother Julie and Grove City Patrolman Jesse DePietro testified in the trial of Brandon Bowers, who was accused of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to Herndon.
Nov. 17 — Saving Lives, reducing costs: The Mercer County Drug Treatment Court program gives people a second chance.
Nov. 24 — Bowers acquitted in fatal drug case: A jury found Brandon Bowers not guilty of third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death for the death of Michael Herndon. The jury found Bowers guilty of lesser charges in the case.
Nov. 24 — Broken links in supply chain: Local businesses are reporting worker and supply shortages as the holiday season approaches.
Nov. 24 — Kids line up for shots in Grove City: Grove City Area School District and AHN Grove City organized a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 at Grove City Middle School.
Dec. 1 — Ex-township employee indicted for embezzlement: Linda Lou Baun of Largo, Fla., formerly of Jackson Township, is accused of stealing more than $170,000 from the township while she served as the secretary and treasurer between 2011 and 2019, using the money for personal purchases such as Amazon orders.
Dec. 1 — Plane made unplanned stop before fatal crash: Pilot Richard Briggs, 65, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and passenger Keith Vanover, 55, of Parma, Ohio, died following a Nov. 24 plane crash in Pine Township. A preliminary investigation points to engine trouble.
Dec. 8 — Grove City School Board reorganizes: New members were sworn in, meeting dates for 2022 were set, committee appointments were made, and Doug Gerwick and Ryan Thomas retained their roles as board president and vice president, respectively.
Dec. 8 — County approves 2022 budget: Commissioners adopted the spending plan with no property tax increase again next year.
Dec. 8 — Winter wonderland: The Mercer County Ag Development Council hosted the second annual “Tractors and Tinsel Drive-Thru Parade” Dec. 4 at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds.
Dec. 15 — Residents demand safety on Route 19: Local residents shared input and concerns during a meeting held for a traffic study of part of U.S. Route 19 in Springfield Township.
Dec. 22 — Utility rate hikes in Grove City: Council members approved increase for water and sewer rates in 2022.
Dec. 22 — George Junior like one big family: The CEO and vice president of operations provide an overview of what the residential school offers to its residents.
Dec. 22 — New ladder truck ready to hit the road: Pine Township Engine Company is showing off the newest part of its fleet.
