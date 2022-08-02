MERCER – The Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program will begin soon and those interested should visit the Mercer Master Gardner website to apply.
This program is for anyone interested in learning how to grow fruit, vegetables, trees and ornamentals, how to start plants, and diagnose disease and pest problems.
Members are part of a group of like-minded gardeners who share information with others in their community.
Applicants who are accepted into the training program will complete a minimum of 40 hours in subjects such as entomology, botany, soil science, pesticide safety, plant propagation, and communication skills.
The cost is $200 for program materials and the manual.
This year’s training is offered virtually and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. each Thursday starting Oct. 6 and completing on March 30, 2023. A computer or electronic device and reliable internet access are required for participation in the training.
Mercer County Master Gardeners engage in a variety of services such as answering home gardening questions, maintaining pollinator, edible, and demonstration gardens and communicating with the public through the newspaper, radio, local fairs, talks or presentation for local organizations and events.
Information: Call Kinorea Tigri, 724-662-3141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.