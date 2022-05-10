BRIEFLY
Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
LONDON — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.
Russia pummels vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles pummeled the vital port of Odesa, apparently as part of efforts to disrupt supply lines and weapons shipments critical to Kyiv’s defense. Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker conflict.
Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US
WASHINGTON — Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because of supply disruptions and a massive safety recall by manufacturer Abbott. Ongoing supply problems have intensified since Abbott shuttered its largest U.S. formula plant due to contamination concerns. Pediatricians are urging parents who can’t find formula to contact food banks or doctor’s offices. They warn against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes. Major retail chains including CVS and Walgreens are limiting how many containers customers can purchase at one time to conserve supplies. Meanwhile, regulators with the Food and Drug Administration are looking at importing formula to boost U.S. supplies.
EA Sports and FIFA end partnership, both eye new video games
ZURICH — Electronic Arts will stop making its hugely successful FIFA video game in its current name. It marks a split in one of soccer’s most successful and lucrative partnerships after the sides failed to strike a new licensing deal. Instead, the California company says that EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after it creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year. Licensing rights for the game earn FIFA about $150 million annually. FIFA says it plans to create a “new gaming model,” citing the recent launch of its streaming service FIFA+. Though EA Sports FC will be unable to include FIFA content, it retains licensing deals with prime soccer competitions including the English Premier League and the UEFA-organized Champions League.
