MERCER – The children’s choir will provide a special selection, and the worship band will lead the music during the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 5, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St.
The second candle on the Advent wreath will be lighted, a piano-organ duet will be included, and the Rev. Dr. Catherine Craley, pastor, will continue her series of meditations, “Home for Christmas.”
Adult-supervised care for newborns through pre-kindergarten age is available, and the church is accessible to all.
Following worship, a pizza party will precede the Family Caroling Blitz, when people of all ages are invited to board a school bus and travel to sites around the community to sing Christmas carols.
