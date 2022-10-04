BANTAM GAME
• Slippery Rock Rockets 16, Grove City Little Eagles 0 – The Little Eagles were led on offense by Jackson Alger, who carried the ball seven times for 54 yards. He was followed by Lincoln Badger, who carried the ball seven times for 33 yards. The defense was led by Mason Wadsworth with eight tackles. Chase Schoener had six tackles and a forced fumble.
JUNIOR GAME
• Slippery Rock Rockets 54, Grove City Little Eagles 6 – The Little Eagles were lead on offense by Easton Culmer who carried the ball 10 times for 70 yards. He had a 1-yard touchdown run. Luke Trauterman had eight carries for 60 yards. The defense was led by Brandon Bable with four tackles and Easton Culmer with eight tackles.
SENIOR GAME
• Slippery Rock Rockets 42, Grove City Little Eagles 0 – The Little Eagles offense was led by Gavin Purdy with 10 carries and 101 yards. Simeon Toth added four carries for 28 yards. The defense was led by Jackson Badger with six tackles and Dylan Bable with six tackles.
