Football is back, baby!
With the Grove City, Lakeview, Mercer and Slippery Rock high school football teams starting heat acclimation practices this week and beginning full-contact practices Monday, let’s take a look back at the 2021 season and what they have returning this season.
GROVE CITY
Head Coach (season, overall record): Sam Mowrey (ninth season, 58-31). 2021 Record: 10-3. Points For: 30.8. Points Against: 18.8. Key Returners: Joey Hathaway (WR/DB), Hunter Hohman (QB/DB), Nathan Boyd (TE/LB), Hayden McCreadie (WR/DB), Gavin Lutz (WR/DB), Trey Reznor WR/DB), Anthony Nemec (RB/LB), Thomas Rodgers (OL/DL), Dylan Ahern (OL/DL). Key Losses: Zach Rodgers, John Hake, Anthony Pereira, Luciano Trezona, Curtis Hovis, Nate Wadsworth, Dillon Winger, Gage Dlugonski, Cole Hammerman, Madison Warner, Jacob Blair. Season Outlook: The Eagles have plenty of offensive fire power returning as they set out to defend their District 10 championship. Junior quarterback Hohman is back for his second season under center and returns his top two options in the passing game (juniors Hathaway and Lutz), while senior Nemec takes the reigns at running back from Hovis — who will play on Saturdays across the street at Grove City College. Grove City will have to patch holes on its offensive and defensive lines with the graduation of five multi-year starters. Ahern and Rodgers are the lone returners up front.
LAKEVIEW
Head Coach (season, overall record): Bill Hickman (fifth season, 9-28). 2021 Record: 3-7. Points For: 20.9. Points Against: 35.4. Key Returners: Mitchell Tingley (RB/DB), Leyton Zacherl (QB), Danick Hinkson (WR/LB), Aiden Osborne (RB/LB), Luke Klonowski (RB/LB), Hunter Yeager (OL/DL), Kyle DeVinney (OL/DL), Kyle McFadden (OL/DL), Garet Guthrie (OL/DL), Brendan Malone (OL/DL). Key Losses: Calogano Wilkins, Madison Miller, Gavin Murdock, Anthony Bonanni, Karson Cropp, Clayton Smith, Drew Mast, Mason Bevan, Sebastian Hensch, Dalton Mentch. Season Outlook: The Sailors will look considerably different on offense with the graduation of dual-threat quarterback Murdock (Wittenburg) and running back Wilkins (Fairmont State). Sophomore Zacherl saw some late-season duty at quarterback, while Tingley and Osborne combined for 406 yards on 86 carries. Lakeview does return a bevy of experience on the offensive and defensive lines.
MERCER
Head Coach (season, overall record): Jeff Lockard (fourth season, 10-16). 2021 Record: 3-6. Points For: 14.8. Points Against: 28.3. Key Returners: Nathan Haines (RB/LB), Troy Baughman (QB/WR/S), Donnie Palmer (RB/DB), Carter Addison (RB/LB), Jake Burk (OL/DL), Caden Guiler (OL/LB), Jesse Watkins (OL/DL), Seth Sturgin (OL/DL). Key Losses: Logan Turton, Dom Pugh, Zack Swartz, Avante Hall, Ethan Wiley, Caiden Ferguson, Alex Dupuis, Jake Badger, Jake Elbaz, Ethan Downing, Colsen Minshull, Triston Barr, Mike Stabile. Season Outlook: After starting the 2021 season with a promising win over Kennedy Catholic, the Mustangs lost six of their next eight contests, including a 19-7 loss to Maplewood in the opening round of the District 10 playoffs. Mercer allowed 227 points in their six losses and 29 in victories over Kennedy Catholic, Maplewood and Lakeview. After suffering heavy graduation losses, roster size may be an issue this season for the County Seaters.
SLIPPERY ROCK
Head Coach (season, overall record): Larry Wendereusz Jr (seventh season, 28-32). 2021 Record: 7-2. Points For: 34.8. Points Against: 17.3. Key Returners: John Sabo (WR/DB), Nick Kingerski (K/P), Colton Glass (WR/DB), Eli Anderson (QB), William ‘Zip’ Mokel (QB), Brett Galcik (RB/LB), Maddox Allen (RB/DB), Braiden Reich (OL/DL), Brody Galcik (OL/DL), Isaac Bell (OL/DL), Lucas Allison (LB), Sam Schwartz (DB), Sal Mineo (DB). Key Losses: Bubba Massella, Colton Glass, Brenden Earl, Shane Thompson, Ryan Montgomery, Walker Just, Jacob Humes, Russell Barkey, Trent Duncan, Tanner Kennedy, Landen Shaffer, Dylan Gibbons, Dylant Twentier, Tony Pilosi. Season Outlook: The Rockets overcame plenty of obstacles in 2021 (cancelations, reschedules, missed games due to injury and COVID-19) to win their first four games and seven of their first eight games before losing to rival Grove City in the District 10 Finals. Slippery Rock features one of the best QB-WR duos in District 10 in two-year letterwinners Mokel and Sabo. With Bell, Brody Galcik and Reich anchoring the offensive line, the Rockets could also find some running room on the ground with Brett Galcik and Allen – who shined as an injury fill-in last fall.
