Bernard BAKER, 89, of Kennerdell.
Greta L. BOWSER, 93, of Grove City.
Kevin LENKNER, 41, of Grove City.
Walter R., 92, Slippery Rock. Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (4-26-22) in CUNNING-HAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Online condolences to cunninghamfhgc.com Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday (4-27-22) in the funeral home. Burial: Mount Irwin Cemetery with Military Honors.
Randy D., 63, of Findley Township. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (4-28-22) in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.
