LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP – The Unity Church at Greenfield, 1857 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, (Route 318) in Lackawannock Township) will hold its monthly “Evensong” Sunday, Oct. 17.
All are invited to join in the fellowship around the tables in the Unity social hall for a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., all will gather in the Unity sanctuary for the “Evensong” program of singing favorite hymns. Those attending are welcomed to choose hymns from the hymn book that they would like to have sung. Pastor Jim Moose leads the singing. the accompanists are Janet Stahl on organ and Jane Bartholomew on piano.
All are invited to come no matter what denomination or fellowship affiliation.
Worship service at Unity is Sunday mornings is at 11 a.m. with a traditional Presbyterian service with Pastor Moose leading.
Guests are always welcome to attend worship or any event held by Unity.
Unity is handicapped- accessible through the side door from the parking lot. For more information on Unity, call the church at 724-346-9501 and leave a message.
