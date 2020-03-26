The furry visitor that typically makes weekly stops at local nursing homes is still trying to brighten everyone’s day.
Draven the Therapy Cat and his owner Jessica Hagan of Wolf Creek Township have put together activity bags for residents of Grove Manor in Grove City.
Area nursing homes have temporarily put a hold on visitors to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just wanted to do something nice for some folks who can’t go out on their own to buy supplies. Hopefully, these items will make their week a little better,” Hagan said.
The goodie bags, which were meant to be part of a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, included hand soap, candy, snacks, puzzle book, cards, an art project, and a special note from Draven.
Hagan made sure to wear gloves while assembling the bags, and said everything was sanitized. Draven also sent some bags for staff members.
“The staff was pleasantly surprised with our bags and said they were sure the residents would enjoy them,” Hagan posted on her cat’s Facebook page, “Draven the Therapy Cat.”
They’re hoping to be able to host an Easter party for residents next month.
Some of Draven’s Facebook followers thanked him and Hagan for the act of kindness, and wished them health and happiness.
“Way to go, Draven! We love you,” posted Stacie Twentier of Slippery Rock.
Jeff Black, Grove Manor’s chief business officer and corporate compliance officer, said it is great to see community members reaching out.
In addition to Draven’s treat bags, Grove Manor residents have received children’s drawings, prayers, and crafts.
“It’s nice to see people being creative,” he said.
