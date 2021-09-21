Marriage licenses
These marriage license applications were filed recently at the Mercer County Courthouse:
• Adam Joseph Pesek of Mercer and Kristina Elizabeth Lutgen of Mercer.
• David Ellsworth Wesley Jewell of Grove City and Rachael Elizabeth Rihel of Grove City.
• William T. Harper of Hadley and Jenny Lynn McCartney of Hadley.
• Mark Andrew Huzzy of Grove City and Alexis Moriah Bonanni of Grove City.
• Nickalas Anthony Say of Grove City and Carolin Von Szalghary of Grove City.
• Stephen Carl Mazon of Sandy Lake and Gayle Ann McKay of Sandy Lake.
• Kristen Emily Humes of Mercer and Ashley Susan Rhoades of Mercer.
