Marriage licenses

These marriage license applications were filed recently at the Mercer County Courthouse:

• Adam Joseph Pesek of Mercer and Kristina Elizabeth Lutgen of Mercer.

• David Ellsworth Wesley Jewell of Grove City and Rachael Elizabeth Rihel of Grove City.

• William T. Harper of Hadley and Jenny Lynn McCartney of Hadley.

• Mark Andrew Huzzy of Grove City and Alexis Moriah Bonanni of Grove City.

• Nickalas Anthony Say of Grove City and Carolin Von Szalghary of Grove City.

• Stephen Carl Mazon of Sandy Lake and Gayle Ann McKay of Sandy Lake.

• Kristen Emily Humes of Mercer and Ashley Susan Rhoades of Mercer.

