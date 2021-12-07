Marriage Licenses
These couples applied for marriage licenses recently in Mercer County:
• Glenn A. Fennick of New Castle and Judith Kay Smith of New Castle.
• Colon Diaz Heriberto of Campbell, Ohio, and Kristen Lynette Starks of Mercer.
Updated: December 7, 2021 @ 9:54 pm
