MERCER – Trinity Church, 110 E. Market St., returns to worship in the sanctuary for the 10 a.m. service Sunday, June 21. The congregation will celebrate “Easter,” featuring music and scripture of the season.
Worshipers are invited to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and wear masks for services. A “Warm Welcome Team” will help traffic direct, guide worshipers, and answer questions
The service and past services are available on the church’s website, trinitypc.wixsite.com
Sunday school classes and the nursery remain on hiatus.
Information/transportation: 724-662-2680
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.