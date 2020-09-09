BRIEFLY
Stoneboro Presbyterian resuming church services
Stoneboro Presbyterian Church will resume church services with the fall schedule beginning Sept. 13.
Sunday School is at 10 a.m., and church at 11 a.m. Please observe all CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Men of Faith to hold 18-mile cross walk
HERMITAGE – The Men of Faith are holding their 10th annual 18-mile cross/prayer walk from Hermitage to the Youngstown Covelli Centre. The schedule:
• 10 p.m., Oct. 8, meet at Covelli Centre, Youngstown, Ohio.
• 11 p.m., transport to starting point, Hermitage YMCA.
• 12:01 a.m., Oct. 9, start walk.
• 8 a.m., reach destination, Covelli Centre.
• 8:30 a.m., crosses from each of the other 3 directions will be carried in one mile from North, West and South.
• 9 a.m., final group gathering with prayer.
All men welcome to participate by either walking or riding. Men needed to help drive support vehicles or just ride motor home and keep the coffee hot.
They will be praying all along the 18 mile route. Specific prayer stops and times will be announced next week.
For information, call 724-718-8987.
Devine family to be part of services at Scotch Hill
GROVE CITY – Scotch Hill Presbyterian Church will host Adam Devine and family for its 11 a.m. worship service on Sept. 6, 20 and 27. All are welcome.
The church is at 489 Centertown Road, Grove City.
Villa Maria offers series of retreats
VILLA MARIA – Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center is offering the following retreats at the Center:
• Week-long Individually Directed Retreat, 7 p.m., Sept. 20, through 10 a.m., Sept. 27.
Participants may attend the retreat in its entirety, or may choose to schedule a shortened retreat.
The cost is $565
Registration is due by Sept. 14. The retreat includes lodging and meals.
• Weekend Individually Directed Retreat with Ardath Blake, 7 p.m., Oct. 2 and conclude with a short prayer service at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 4, followed by lunch.
The cost is $175. Registration is due by Sept. 18.
The retreat includes daily sessions with a spiritual director, lodging and meals.
Info: Program information and registration are available at www.vmesc.org or 724-964-8886
VMESC is in on Evergreen Road off U.S. Route 422 in Villa Maria, Pa., about 1 mile from the Pennsylvania/Ohio state line.
Villa Maria is also offering these virtual opportunities:
• A special virtual Coffee and Contemplation Series with Ardath Blake. This series will be conducted via Zoom.
Schedule: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and Oct. 27.
• Reflections on “The Our Father: A New Reading” by Gerhard Lohfink.
Session 1: Sept. 15, The purpose of the Our Father and the petition “Give us this day our daily bread.”
Session 2: Sept. 29, Abba Father: Surprising address and how Ezekiel 36:19-28 influences the first section of the “Our Father.”
Session 3: Oct. 13, Daniel’s influence on the Our Father and how we live in the kingdom of God today.
Session 4: Oct. 27, What are we asking when we say, “Forgive us; lead us not into temptation; deliver us from evil”?
Individual sessions cost $5, or $15 for all four sessions. The Zoom link will be sent the day before the session. Participation in all sessions is not required.
• Election Meditation Circle: The Hidden Ground of Love Series with Natalie Terry.
This virtual opportunity will take place from 8 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Sept. 15 and running through Nov. 3.
This series will be conducted via Zoom. The link will be proved on the website.
As the nation enter this fall election season, the center invites the community to join in a weekly meditation circle. The center also welcomes the community Tuesday evenings for silent mediation with a communal intention of unity and communion. Participation in all sessions is not required. Registration is not required.
The cost is a free-will offering.
40 Days for Life prayer vigil coming to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN – “40 Days for Life – the nation’s most innovative, peaceful prayer outreach – is coming to Youngstown,” said Mary Goffos, who is coordinating the local campaign. “We are eager to join together with people of faith and conscience from thousands of cities from coast to coast – and beyond – to pray for an end to abortion.”
40 Days for Life begins Sept. 23 and continues through Nov. 1.
“Abortion takes a tremendous toll in this city,” Goffos said “but many people aren’t even aware of it. We will share the facts with as many people as possible during the 40-day campaign,” she said.
The campaign will feature a peaceful 40-day prayer vigil in the public right-of-way outside Planned Parenthood at 77 E. Midlothian Blvd. All prayer vigil participants are asked to sign a statement of peace, pledging to conduct themselves in a Christ-like manner at all times.
40 Days for Life is a non-denominational initiative that focuses on 40 days of prayer, fasting and vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach. The 40-day time frame is drawn from examples throughout Biblical history.
Info: Visit 40daysforlife.com and click on Locations at the top of the page.
