Valley Alive Festival is Saturday in Sharon
SHARON – Do you need a touch from God? Valley Alive 2020 Festival this year will celebrate Fear of Tabernacles from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon.
The program includes: Rev. Natalie Griffin to lead the worship and Rev. Jesse Griffin, of Kingdom Reign Ministries, Youngstown, Ohio, to deliver the message. This year, Joshua’s Haven celebrates the 11th Annual Valley Alive – with a theme of “Call a Sacred Assembly and Cry Out to the Lord.”
Seating begins at 2 p.m. and admission is free. A free-will offering will be taken.
Feast of Tabernacles is an eight-day festival that represents fulfillment of the coming Kingdom of God, which Jesus taught about extensively during His earthly ministry. Sukkot or “Feast of Tabernacles” also knows as Feast of Booths – the Jews celebrate this feast by erecting tents or temporary booths for the seven-day festival during the fall harvest. Valley Alive will begin with the sounding o the shofar by Pastor Jesse Griffin, as is custom in many Jewish and Christian worship gatherings and a Hebraic blessing by Pamela Evakich.
Valley Alive is intended for the community at large for an afternoon of worship, teaching and prayer for our cities, nation and all people; planned to bring people of Christian faith together for the glory of God.
For more information, call the Joshua’s Haven office, 724-983-0304.
Evensong musical service Oct. 18 at Unity Church
MERCER – The Unity Church at Greenfield will hold “Evensong” at 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 at 1857 Mercer-West Middlesex Road (Route 318) in Lackawannock Township, under a tent on the church lawn. Those attending should bring lawn chairs.
People from all churches or fellowships are invited to join in the praise of song. The host pastor, Jim Moose, will lead the singing. Playing keyboards will be Jane Bartholomew, of Unity, and Janet Stahl, of First United Methodist Church, Sharon. Barbara Miller, of Faith Presbyterian, will be playing the flute.
Due to the coronavirus, no meal will be served as had been the practice.
