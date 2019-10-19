Religion briefs from Oct. 19, 2019

briefly
Women’s group to host Ukaladies Gone Wild
SHARON – The Ukaladies Gone Wild will perform at noon Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., for the Deep Well women’s group series.
The event is open for women of all ages.
The cost is $10 and includes lunch and performance.
Reservations, call the church office at 724-981-2211 or text Debbie at 724-866-1588 by today.
Folk duo to perform at Mercer church
MERCER – Acclaimed folk duo Lowland Hum will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at www.lowlandhum.com or at the door on the evening of the show. Local folk-pop group Bellhouse will open.
Lowland Hum is an art-folk band based in Charlottesville, Va., made up of husband/wife team Daniel and Lauren Goans. The band’s songs have been described as poetic and evocative, and their arrangements minimal, hushed and dynamic.
Info: Search for the Lowland Hum Mercer show event page on Facebook or visit www.lowlandhum.com.
Unity Church to host dinner, singing
LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP – Unity Church at Greenfield, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, (halfway between West Middlesex and Mercer) invite all to join in the fellowship around the dinner table and the joy of singing in the Unity sanctuary at Even Song on Sunday.
A free dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. in the social hall. At 6:30 p.m. singing begins in the sanctuary.
Pastor Jim Moose leads as those attending are invited to choose hymns and gospel songs from the hymn books that they would enjoy singing. Accompanists for the program are: Jane Bartholomew of the host church on piano; organist Janet Stahl of Sharon First United Methodist Church; playing keyboard will be Mary Elaine Metzka of Poland, Ohio; Barbara Miller of Faith Presbyterian Church will play the flute.
Unity Church will also hold a Family Fun Night on Oct. 25. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a hot dog roast. Following will be line dancing and body groove taught by Tricia Griffin. Table games and hand crafts are also a part of the evening.
To contact Unity, call 724-346-9501 and leave a message.
Valley Alive Festival is today in Sharon
SHARON – Valley Alive 2019 Festival this year will celebrate Feast of Tabernacles from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 19, at Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave.
This year’s program includes: Pastor Chris Benson, Living Waters Church, as main speaker; Lashard Cruse, with songs and testimony; and Martin Taylor, worship.
This year Joshua’s Haven celebrates the annual Valley Alive with a theme of “Fresh Power, Fresh Anointing, and Fresh Fire.”
Seating begins at 2 p.m. with free admission. A free-will offering will be taken.
Feast of Tabernacles is an eight-day festival that represents fulfillment of the coming Kingdom of God, which Jesus taught about extensively.
Sukkot or “Feast of Tabernacles” is also known as Feast of Booths; the Jews celebrate this feast by erecting tents or temporary booths for the festival during the fall harvest.
Valley Alive will begin with the sounding of the shofar by Robbie Grim, as is custom in many Jewish and Christian worship gatherings, and an Hebraic blessing by Pamela Evakich.
Valley Alive is an annual event intended for the community with an afternoon of worship, teaching and prayer for cities, nation and all people.
Info: Call Joshua’s Haven office at 724983-0304.
Blue Army Rosary March set for Sunday
HERMITAGE – The Blue Army Rosary March will be held at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the gymnasium of Kennedy Catholic High School.
Benediction and devotions will be led by Father Brian Beal, and the pilgrim statue of Our Lady of Fatima will be crowned.
A light reception and a 50-50 raffle will be held afterwards.
Award-winning singer to perform in Stoneboro
STONEBORO – Award-winning singer Mitchell McVicker will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Christian Church, 4495 Greenville-Sandy Lake Road.
Mitchell’s career began in 1995 and has since spanned 11 albums and two DVDs, an appearance as himself and a song in the movie “Ragamuffin,” and more than 2,000 concerts in 49 states and 13 countries.
Admission is free, and an offering will be taken in support of his ministry.
Info: 724-376-3412.
Pastor, former political prisoner to speak at GCC
GROVE CITY — Andrew Brunson, pastor and former Turkish political prisoner, will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in Harbison Chapel at Grove City College as part of Kingdom Week. He will also speak at 9:25 a.m. Oct. 31.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Speaker to talk about Catholicisim and paranormal
NEW WILMINGTON – Catholic speaker Dave VanVickle presents “The Catholic Truth About Angels, Demons, Ghosts, Exorcisms and Hauntings” at 7 p.m. this eveing, Oct. 25, in the Wallace Memorial Chapel on Westminster College’s campus.
VanVickle, who has spent years assisting priests with their ministries of exorcism and deliverance, will give a well-balanced, highly evangelistic and engaging presentation that highlights modern culture’s fascination with paranormal activity. He will answer attendees’ questions about angels, demons, ghosts, hauntings and exorcisms.
VanVickle serves as the director of evangelization at the St. Bonaventure Parish in Glenshaw, Pa., and is the young adult coordinator of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal National Service Committee.
Sponsored by Westminster College’s Newman Club and the Office of Faith and Spirituality, this event is free and open to the public.
South African musicians to begin spiritual series
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Westminster College’s Office of Faith and Spirituality will begin the Fall 2019 Spiritual Emphasis Westminster series with Bakithi Kumalo and The South African All-Stars at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Wallace Memorial Chapel.
A Grammy Award winning bassist, Kumalo is also a singer, songwriter, speaker and empowerment facilitator. He uses his work to advocate for South African heritage and cultural awareness.
Born and raised in Soweto, Kumalo was introduced to Paul Simon in 1985 and played a major role in Simon’s Graceland album. He has toured regularly with Simon over the years and in addition to his solo work, he has also recorded or toured with musicians such as Joan Baez, Cyndi Lauper, Herbie Hancock, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Josh Groban, Randy Brecker, Grover Washington Jr., Mickey Hart and Chris Botti.
Morris Goldberg, David Bravo, Rodney Harris and Tshila round out the All-Star Band. With the exception of Harris, all band members were born and raised in Africa.
Goldberg, recognized as an early pioneer of Cape Jazz, plays the clarinet and flute. He has recorded several solo albums, as well as numerous albums with his own band, OJOYO.
Bravo works as a songwriter and composer. He has toured, recorded and collaborated with Bo Diddley, Harry Belafonte and others.
Harris, a self-taught musician from New York, specializes in playing the drums. He has played with national acts and continues to do recordings and live shows with various artists.
Tshila is a singer, songwriter and producer who taught herself to play the guitar, keyboard and various African instruments. Her latest album, World in Crisis, addresses the social and political challenges the world faces from an African woman’s perspective.
Kumalo and company will also speak with various Westminster classes about African American history and music throughout the day on Monday, Oct. 28.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Diane Gabriel in the Office of Faith and Spirituality at 724-946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu.
