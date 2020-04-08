briefly
Local churches providing service options
A number area churches are providing options for services during the upcoming Holy Week and Easter Sunday. Out of health concerns caused by COVID-19, most churches have canceled regular services inside their buildings.
Mercer United Methodist Church will hold its Easter service 9 a.m. live on its Facebook page: Mercer United Methodist Church MUMC.
Diocese of Erie launches #HolyWeekAtHome
ERIE – The Diocese of Erie has launched #HolyWeekAtHome.
The campaign begins by asking people to hang greens on their front doors on Sunday in observance of Palm Sunday.
Many pastors in the diocese are livestreaming Masses from their parishes each Sunday. The diocese will livestream Holy Week events with the bishop as follows: 11 a.m. Palm Sunday Mass with Bishop Persico; Monday 1 p.m. Chrism Mass (holy oils for all parishes to use throughout the year will be blessed by Bishop Persico); Wednesday noon Stations of the Cross devotion; Thursday 7 p.m. Holy Thursday Mass with Bishop Persico; Friday 3 p.m. Good Friday Service with Bishop Persico; April 11, 8:30 p.m.; Easter Vigil Mass with Bishop Persico.
Events may be found on the diocesan Facebook page:www.facebook.com/eriercd or on the diocesan website:www.ErieRCD.org/livestream.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.