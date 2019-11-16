BRIEFLY
Service, special music at Trinity Presbyterian
MERCER – Two music groups and a guest organist will provide special music during the 11 a.m. service Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St.
The worship band and adult choir will present anthems, and Ellen Campbell will be guest organist for the service, to be led by the Rev. Dr. Catherine Craley, pastor.
The church is accessible to all.
Dinner and a song at Unity Church
LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP – The Unity Church at Greenfield, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road (Route 318) invites everyone to come and raise their voices in thanksgiving and praise at the Unity Church Even Song program Sunday.
Festivities begin with a free fellowship dinner at 5:30 p.m., and singing in the sanctuary begins at 6:30 p.m. People are invited to come for just the dinner, or just the singing.
The music in the sanctuary is hosted by the Unity Pastor, Jim Moose. Accompanists for Even Song are Jane Bartholomew and Sharon Burns (piano and keyboard) of the host church. Organist is Janet Stahl who serves at First United Methodist Church, Sharon. Playing the flute from Faith Presbyterian Church is Barbara Miller.
Sharing her gift of music will be Marilyn Rost, soprano soloist from the Mercer area. She serves as president of the Mercer Music Club and is a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church choir. People are invited to come no matter what church or fellowship affiliation.
Sunday morning worship at Unity is at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
Info: Visit social media at unitycommunity or call the church at 724-346-9501. Unity is a Presbyterian fellowship where friends are found and Christ is crowned.
Windmill Center will offer services
SANDY LAKE – The Windmill Center, 5331 Franklin St., Sandy Lake, is a Christian-based center that offers church services at 4 p.m. on Sundays.
The center offers free soup every Friday and provides coffee breaks on Interstate 79 during select holiday weekends. A discipleship class is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Widow, widower group to meet Thursday
HERMITAGE – The Widow/Widowers group at Faith Presbyterian Church will hold the next meeting at noon Thursday in the church fellowship hall, 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
This is a pot luck luncheon, so everyone is asked to bring a favorite food dish to share.
All widows and widowers are welcome.
Info: Call the church at 724-962-4155.
Beloved Disciple hosts Soup Fest
GROVE CITY – Beloved Disciple Catholic Church, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, will host an All-You-Can-Eat Soup Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Cost is $5 with a maximum of $25 per immediate family. Tickets will be sold at the door, which also includes drink and dessert. Surplus soups will be sold for a donation at 6:30 p.m. Bring a container. All proceeds will benefit Programs for Seniors.
