Serbian cultural event will include dinner, dancing
HERMITAGE – St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, will hold A Night in Belgrade beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The community is welcome to come experience the culture of Serbia through a formal evening of dinner and dancing.
Traditional food, spirits and entertainment will also be provided.
Advance tickets for couples are $50 and single, $30. Tickets at the door will be $60 per couple and $35 for single.
Info: To purchase tickets, call 440-552-9530 or email stgeorgecatering-pa@ gmail.com
Widow/Widowers group to hold luncheon
HERMITAGE – The Widow/Widowers group at Faith Presbyterian Church will have the next meeting at noon Feb. 20 in the church fellowship hall, 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
This is a pot luck luncheon. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share.
All widows and widowers are welcome.
Info: 724-962-4155.
