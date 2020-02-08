Briefly

Serbian cultural event will include dinner, dancing

HERMITAGE – St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, will hold A Night in Belgrade beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The community is welcome to come experience the culture of Serbia through a formal evening of dinner and dancing.

Traditional food, spirits and entertainment will also be provided.

Advance tickets for couples are $50 and single, $30. Tickets at the door will be $60 per couple and $35 for single.

Info: To purchase tickets, call 440-552-9530 or email stgeorgecatering-pa@ gmail.com

Widow/Widowers group to hold luncheon

HERMITAGE – The Widow/Widowers group at Faith Presbyterian Church will have the next meeting at noon Feb. 20 in the church fellowship hall, 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.

This is a pot luck luncheon. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share.

All widows and widowers are welcome.

Info: 724-962-4155.

Tags

Recommended for you