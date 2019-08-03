briefly
Holy Communion set for Mercer’s Trinity Church
MERCER – The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated during the 10 a.m. service Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St.
Ellen Campbell will provide special music.
The church is accessible, and adult-supervised child care is provided.
Church’s Bible school to explore Athens of Paul
SANDY LAKE – Vacation Bible School “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth” will be hosted at New Lebanon Community Church, 4166 Mercer St., from Monday through Aug. 9.
Bible school will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Attendees will be stepping back in time at Athens, exploring some of the adventures the Apostle Paul faced. Kids and leaders participate in a memorable Bible-times Marketplace, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, dig into Bible-times snacks, visit Paul, and collect Bible Memory Makers to remind them of God’s Word. Plus, everyone learns to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes at celebration – a time of upbeat worship.
