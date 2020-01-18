BRIEFLY
Villa Maria holds Coffee and Contemplation
VILLA MARIA – Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will hold Coffee and Contemplation titled “Deepening Awareness of God in Our Lives” with Barbara O’Donnell from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The series focuses on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics. The program provides participants with input from a presenter and includes time for reflection and discussion.
Program participants are welcome to stay for lunch. Cost for the program is $7 and optional lunch an additional $5.
Future dates are Feb. 18, March 17, April 21 and May 12.
Info: Call 724-964-8886.
Winter Even Song open to the public
LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP – Unity Church at Greenfield, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, invites the community to come on Sunday evening to share in Winter Even Song. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a free dinner. At 6:30 p.m., singing begins in the sanctuary.
No matter what church denomination or fellowship, everyone is invited to come and join in the singing of hymns and gospel songs led by the Unity Pastor Jim Moose. Accompanists are Jane Bartholomew, pianist of the host church. Janet Stahl is organist. She serves the Sharon First United Methodist Church. The keyboard will be played by MaryElaine Metzka of Poland, Ohio. Playing the flute will be Barbara Miller of the Faith Presbyterian Church.
Worship at Unity on Sunday is at 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Unity is handicapped accessible to all parts of the building by entering through the lower side door.
Info: Church at 724-346-9501 and leave a message. On social media look for unitycommunity.
Church hosts First Friday Faith and Fun
EMLENTON – The Scrubgrass Church invites youth on the first Friday of each month for First Friday Faith and Fun.
The first program will be 5:15 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and will include a light supper, Bible lesson, singing, games and crafts.
Info: 724-791-3103.
