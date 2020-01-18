Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.