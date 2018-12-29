CHURCH HAPPENINGS
Faith-based support group meets on Thursdays
GREENVILLE – Shenango Valley Family Addiction Support, a faith-based ministry offering spiritual support to people and their families suffering from addiction, meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Eagle’s Nest Church, 99 Hamburg Road, Greenville.
Info: Call Pastor Vince Bellanca at 724-456-8900.
Bible International group meets at Tower
GROVE CITY – Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., is hosting a non-denominational Bible Study Fellowship International satellite group linked to the Pittsburgh area group.
It is welcoming new members at two discussion groups held at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursdays during the school year.
Info: 724-458-1535 and www.bsfinternational.org as well as BSF on Facebook.
Grieving support group meets at church
STONEBORO – If you or someone you know is grieving, the non-denominational Grieving Support Group meets at Stoneboro United Methodist Church (32 Lake St.).
They are more than happy to offer transportation for anyone who does not have a way to get there.
Info: Call 724-376-2309.
ROSES meet monthly for grieving spouses
PINE TOWNSHIP – ROSES (Reaching Out after Spousal loss for Education and Support) is a peer support group for women 60 and under who have lost a spouse or partner.
Meetings are 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Grove City Alliance Church, 845 N. Liberty Road, Grove City.
Info: Registration is recommended, but not required, by calling 724-431-3520.
Always Hope meets for loved ones of addicts
GROVE CITY – Always Hope, a support group for loved ones of addicts, meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at East Main Presbyterian Church, Grove City, on the lower level beneath the Fellowship Hall.
The mission of the group is to share, support and encourage one another with the issues surrounding addiction.
Each meeting lasts about 90 minutes. Confidentiality and trust are upheld, and has essentially been the success of Always Hope.
Info: 724-301-1794; 724-992-9315; or 724-967-5894.
Lessons and Carols to mark sixth day of Christmas
MERCER – A Festival of Lessons and Carols will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 30, the sixth day of Christmas, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 East Market Street.
The traditional service celebrating the birth of Jesus is told in Bible readings, interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols.
The Rev. Dr. Catherine Craley, pastor, will lead the service.
Center Presbyterian holds sermon series
GROVE CITY – Center Presbyterian Church of Grove City will hold the following sermon series:
• Jan. 6: “The View from the Mountaintop”
Deuteronomy 34:1-12
“Looking back, what do you see? What lies ahead in the future?”
• Jan. 13: “Be Strong and Courageous”
Joshua 1:1-18
“How can we leave fear and discouragement behind to move forward with courage and strength?”
• Jan. 20: “Spying Out the Land”
Joshua 2:1-24
“How can we have faith when our hearts are melting in fear?”
• Jan. 27: “Rocks of Remembrance”
Joshua 3:1-17, 4:1-24
“What do you need to cross over to get to a better place in your life?”
School, sewing and health kits needed
LAKEVIEW – The Lakeview Area Methodists United in Faith newsletter states that The United Methodist Committee on Relief is in need of school kits, sewing kits and health kit donations. The cost is from $11 to $28. They are priceless to the impoverished and displaced individuals that they benefit. Full instructions for assembly at www.umcor.org/UMCOR/Relief-Supplies
Holy women still need baby kit donations
GROVE CITY – The women of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 819 Columbia Ave., still need baby care kit items donated, including lightweight cotton T-shirts; long- or short-sleeved gowns or sleepers (without feet); receiving blankets of medium weight, cotton or flannel, or crocheted/knitted with lightweight yarn up to 52-inch-square; cloth diapers, flat-fold preferred; jacket, sweater or sweatshirt with a hood, or include a baby cap; socks; hand towels, dark color; 4- to 5-ounce bath bars with gentle soap in original wrapping; and diaper pins or large safety pins.
Sizes can be up to 24 months, but vary the sizes for the kit to accommodate the growth of the baby. Two items per category will be used, except for four cloth diapers and one hand towel. Info: 724-458-6541.
Holy Trinity Lutheran offers Meals on Wheels
GROVE CITY – Do you find it difficult to cook your own meals? Is grocery shopping a hardship? Are you recovering from a temporary illness, injury or surgery? Try Meals on Wheels.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City prepares nutritious, ready-to-eat meals specially prepared and delivered Monday through Friday. Along with each delivery will be a warm smile from a friendly face. If you are interested in enrolling yourself or a loved one in the program, call site coordinator at Jeannie Leo at 724-458-5371.
