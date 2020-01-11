Church happenings
GC Lutheran church plans service
GROVE CITY – Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 819 Columbia Ave., Grove City, holds worship service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will resume in January at 9 a.m. conducted by Pastor Sandy Towberman. All are welcome.
Missionary Alliance to welcome new pastor
SANDY LAKE – The Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Sandy Lake has acquired Pastor Ricky Pennington and his wife, Patti, to be the leaders of the church beginning Jan. 1. Pastor Rick and Patti currently reside in Waterford, Pa., have four grown children, and are presently associated with Grandview C&MA Church in Erie.
He is an official worker in the Western Pennsylvania District of the C&MA and comes to Sandy Lake with a desire to grown the church spiritually and in numbers, and to fulfill the desire of the alliance “to teach all men to be disciples of Jesus Christ.”
Pastor Pat Confer, who has served the congregation since 2001, will be retained as pastor of visitation.
Victory Chapel is open
GROVE CITY - Victory Chapel, 855 N. Broad St. (Route 173, north of Grove City), a new ministry, is Jesus focused and everyone is invited, says chaplain Bill Beck. Info: 724-944-8397 and a feature story which can be read at alliednews.com
Bible International group meets at Tower
GROVE CITY – Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., is hosting a non-denominational Bible Study Fellowship International satellite group, linked to the Pittsburgh area group, and is welcoming new members at two discussion groups held at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursdays for 29 weeks during the school year.
There are 1,200 classes and 3,000 satellite sites in 40 countries where a four-fold approach (question, discuss, listen and learn) is used. There is no cost; the current Bible study subject is the Book of Romans. Info: 724-458-1535 and www.bsfinternational.org as well as BSF on Facebook.
All are welcome to Mountain Cowboy Church
Adam Devine is interim pastor at the Mountain Top Cowboy Church on Route 208 between Barkeyville and Clintonville. Services are at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday and all are welcome to attend in this casual contemporary service where Western wear is common. Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. and the nursery is available. Rev. Devine is from Devine Inspirations, which includes his wife and three children. They travel locally and globally, entertaining and preaching the Christian mission.
Grove City Food Pantry seeks donations
GROVE CITY – The Grove City Community Food Pantry, 114 S. Center St., has 832 families on its roster and is seeking donations of fresh produce. To volunteer or donate money, call 724-458-5208.
Women’s and men’s breakfast groups meet
SANDY LAKE – The Methodists United in Faith Women’s Breakfast Group and the Men’s Devotional Breakfast happens at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays in McCullough’s Kitchen Table, 4824 Sandy Lake Greenville Road. Info: 724-376-2242.
Free dinners in Grove City, Slippery Rock
• Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City, has its monthly Community Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Saturday of the month.
• The Interfaith Community of Slippery Rock has resumed its third Thursday of the month free dinners for everyone, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Center Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, Slippery Rock. The dinners are to feed those affected by hard times or hunger, provide moments of relationship and build bridges.
Grieving support group meets
STONEBORO - If you or someone you know is grieving, the non-denominational Grieving Support Group meets at Stoneboro United Methodist Church (32 Lake St.). They are more than happy to offer transportation for anyone who does not have a way to get there. Call 724-376-2309.
ROSES meet monthly for grieving spouses
PINE TOWNSHIP – ROSES (Reaching Out after Spousal loss for Education and Support), a peer support group meeting for women aged 60 and under who have lost a spouse or partner. Meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Grove City Alliance Church, 845 N. Liberty Road, Grove City.
Registration is recommended, but not required: 724-431-3520.
Always Hope meets for loved ones of addicts
GROVE CITY – Always Hope, a support group for loved ones of addicts, meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at East Main (Street) Presbyterian Church, Grove City, on the lower level beneath the Fellowship Hall.
The mission of the group is to share, support and encourage one another with the issues surrounding addiction. Each meeting lasts about 90 minutes. Confidentiality and trust are upheld, and has essentially been the success of Always Hope.
Info: 724-301-1794; 724-992-9315; or 724-967-5894.
Celebrate Recovery at GC Alliance Saturdays
PINE TOWNSHIP – Grove City Alliance Church, 845 N. Liberty Road, now offers Celebrate Recovery, a non-denominational, 12-step recovery program for life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups. It will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The program offers a safe, confidential place to find hope and healing for those struggling with addictions or issues like anxiety, depression, and co-dependency. Info: 724-458-8497, 724-372-5826 or come to a CR event.
School, sewing and health kits needed
LAKEVIEW – The Lakeview Area Methodists United in Faith newsletter states that The United Methodist Committee on Relief is in need of school kits, sewing kits and health kit donations. The cost is from $11 to $28. They are priceless to the impoverished and displaced individuals that they benefit. Full instructions for assembly at www.umcor.org/UMCOR/Relief-Supplies
Holy women still need baby kit donations
GROVE CITY – The women of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 819 Columbia Ave., still need baby care kit items donated, including lightweight cotton T-shirts; long- or short-sleeved gowns or sleepers (without feet); receiving blankets of medium weight, cotton or flannel, or crocheted/knitted with lightweight yarn up to 52-inch-square; cloth diapers, flat-fold preferred; jacket, sweater or sweatshirt with a hood, or include a baby cap; socks; hand towels, dark color; 4- to 5-ounce bath bars with gentle soap in original wrapping; and diaper pins or large safety pins.
Sizes can be up to 24 months, but vary the sizes for the kit to accommodate the growth of the baby.
Two items per category will be used, except for four cloth diapers and one hand towel. Info: 724-458-6541.
Holy Trinity Lutheran offers Meals on Wheels
GROVE CITY – Do you find it difficult to cook your own meals? Is grocery shopping a hardship? Are you recovering from a temporary illness, injury or surgery? Try Meals on Wheels.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City prepares nutritious, ready-to-eat meals specially prepared and delivered Monday through Friday. Along with each delivery will be a warm smile from a friendly face.
If you are interested in enrolling yourself or a loved one in the program, call site coordinator at Terry Lee at 724-458-5371.
New Life hosts ‘Refuel’ Bible study on Wednesdays
“Refuel,” a mid-week Bible study to refresh a person’s faith at New Life Baptist Church, 3414 state Route 208, New Wilmington, is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Parents can bring also their children to participate in ministry groups from kindergarten to 12th grade. Child care also provided for infants to pre-schoolers. Info: 724-946-2816 or www.mynlbc.com
