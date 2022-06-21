DEAN’S LISTS
• DUBUQUE, Iowa – Alexander Chess of Mercer was named to the spring academic dean’s list at the University of Dubuque. To qualify, full-time students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or above
• FAYETTE, Mo. – Bailey Nicole Grossman, of Mercer, was named to the spring dean’s list at Central Methodist University. To qualify, students must have a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
• LORETTO, Pa. – Claire Oliver, a Health Science PT major from Sandy Lake, has been named to the president’s list at Saint Francis University for the spring semester. To make the list, a student must have full-time status with a quality point average of 4.000
• ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Brad Cavolo from Grove City has been named to the spring dean’s list. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
• TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Faith Gibson of Slippery Rock was named to The University of Alabama president’s list for the spring semeste. To make the list, a student must have an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
• EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Hanna Srour, a Theatre major from Grove City, has been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the spring semester. Students must have attained a 3.50 quality point average to qualify.
• ALLIANCE, Ohio – Marcus Ryder of Mercer and Becca Santom of Grove City have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Mount Union. To be eligible, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
• LEWISBURG, Pa. – Connor McEwen, an accounting major in the class of 2024, has been named to the spring dean’s list Bucknell University. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
• TOLEDO, Ohio – Tamara Reinhart of Fredonia, was named to the honors list at Mercy College of Ohio. To make the list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher. She is studying toward a BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion)
• MANCHESTER, N.H. – Jacob Stiver of Sandy Lake has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter president’s list. To make the list, full-time undergraduate students must have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7.
Grove City College
GROVE CITY – These students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grove City College:
• GROVE CITY – Sydney Adams, Scott Amon, Benjamin Anastasi, Sebastian Anastasi, Rebekah Ayers, Abby Biddle, Abigail Brown, Trenton Clauss, Naomi Conger, Matthew Conley, Maria DiStasi, Ben Elverson, Colin Gardner, Matthew Gerwick, Aurora Good, Estelle Graham, Clara Hannon, Katherine Hatfield, Alex Hemmerlin, Laurel Hemmerlin, Gabbi Hickly, Makenna Isles, Melia Lamie, Mollie Landman, Alayna Lowe, Cael McEwen, Grace Messer and Ryan Miller, Tessa Nave, Jaclyn Nichols, Meg Prescott, Addie Reynolds, Rebecca Ritz, Emory Shepson, Tabi Shepson, Libby Stewart, Tessa Stewart, Tanner Strange, Isaac Thrasher and Emma Uber.
• MERCER – Lexie Auth, Evelyn Greathouse and Andrew Montgomery.
• SLIPPERY ROCK – Autumn Painter, Emma Plank, Jake Smith, Evalyn Summers, Heston Suorsa, Ashlee Wherthey and Anne Wood.
• STONEBORO – Kody Snyder.
Westminster College
NEW WILMINGTON – These local students were named to the spring dean’s list at Westminister College after attaining a 3.6 grade-point average or higher:
• SLIPPERY ROCK –Hannah Burtner, majoring in Psychology and Fine Art; Alisa Hall, majoring in Child & Family Studies; Camille Baptiste, majoring in Music Education; and Morgan Waag, majoring in Strategic Communication & Social Media.
• GROVE CITY – Matthew Howard, majoring in Biology; Elizabeth Malczak, majoring in Early Childhood and Special Education; and Logan Minch, majoring in History and Political Science; Ashley Biddle, majoring in Early Childhood and Special Education; and Carter Chinn, majoring in Business Administration.
• MERCER – Caitlyn Warner, majoring in Psychology; Emily Bright, majoring in Nursing; Caitlyn Mattocks, majoring in Biology; and Micah Wojnowski, majoring in Music Education.
• STONEBORO –Victoria Peltonen, majoring in Biology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.