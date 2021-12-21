Norman Edward, 89, of Grove City. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today (12-15-21) in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Wayside Community Church, 1911 Mercer-Grove City Road, Mercer. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Burial: Union Home…