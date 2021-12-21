CHRISTMAS SERVICES
East Main Church — 120 East Main Street Grove City
• 4 p.m. – Outdoor Service – Memorial Park, Keystone Pavilion
• 7 p.m. – East Main Church Sanctuary and livestream
• 11 p.m. – East Main Church Sanctuary
East Main Church will hold three candlelight services on Christmas Eve.
With Covid still quite active in the area, East Main Church is offering an outdoor option in addition to traditional indoor services. All three services will have carols and will conclude with singing by candlelight.
For those not wanting to brave the weather or an indoor service, the livestream is available at 7 p.m. via the church’s website (eastmainpc.org),
Youtube or Facebook and will be available for playback on demand shortly after it concludes.
For current COVID-19 guidelines and for more information about East Main Church, go to eastmainpc.org.
