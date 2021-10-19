HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Communities have set these trick or-treat hours for 2021:

Delaware Township — 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

• Grove City– 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• Jamestown – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• Liberty Township – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• Mercer – 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• Sandy Lake – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• Sharon – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• Sharpsville – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• South Pymatuning Township – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• Springfield Township – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

• Stoneboro – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

SPECIAL EVENTS

• Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce members will be handing out candy and greeting participants on Courthouse Square from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at trunk or treat, a Halloween fair for families in the Mercer area.

• Keystone Safari, 2284 Mercer Butler Pike, Liberty Township, hosts trick-or-treat for those in costume from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October.

• The Lakes at Jefferson, 7271 W. Market St., Jefferson Township, hosts trunk or treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Decorate and your trunk and bring candy or treats to share.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you