I’m only one person
Bernadette Hooper
If you could share something with the world, what would it be? If you had an audience waiting to hear what you had to say, what topic would you pick? This was the challenge given to members of Grove City Writers’ Group at Grove City Community Library. Congratulations to Bernadette Hooper for turning in the library-selected winning entry:
“What is the world coming to?” That question has plagued mankind for generations. When I hear the latest headlines, I sometimes feel overwhelmed by all of the world’s problems. War, disease, climate change, poverty, hatred. One might say that things are worse than they have ever been, but that wouldn’t be a true statement. Things are exactly as they have always been. Since the first people lit a fire sending heat and ash into our atmosphere, the climate of the planet has been changing. Since the first display of sibling rivalry when Cain killed Abel, there has been hatred and violence in the world. Two thousand years ago Jesus said, “The poor will always be with you” and to date, they always have been. Our problems have magnified as our population has grown, but there truly is “nothing new under the sun.”
This could leave me feeling powerless to change anything. After all, I’m only one person… what can I do? It would be easy to throw my hands up in despair and cry out, “It’s hopeless!” but friends, I know it’s not hopeless. The world is a huge place with problems too big for one person (or even one government) to solve. But within this world there are cities, and communities, and families… it’s these smaller groups of people that have the possibility to change lives.
When I was young I believed the world was a good place. When the school of life taught me that this wasn’t always so, I started to think like a cynic. But now I’ve lived long enough to know that the world is only as bad, or as good as we make it. I’m only one person… but there is much I can do to make my part of the world a better place. I can be kinder to my family and friends. I can serve others in my community and pray for those I’m unable to serve. I can be a good steward of my little piece of our beautiful earth. I can view every person I meet as a potential friend. And most importantly, I can hope.
New members are welcome to join the Grove City Writers’ Group, a writing group for ages 18 and older which meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Grove City Community Library. Info: Linda at 724-458-7320.
State Rep. Greg Vitali
Wolf should move forward with methane regulations
Methane is the second-most prevalent greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry is a major methane emitter. Recently. Gov. Tom Wolf took steps to reduce methane leakage from new natural gas industry sources. Now he must keep his promise to reduce methane leakage from existing sources.
Methane is the primary component of natural gas, and the oil and gas industry accounts for the largest share of U.S. methane emissions. Its heat-trapping qualities are about 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, although it stays in the atmosphere for a shorter length of time. Methane is responsible for about 25 percent of current global warming, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.
As the second-largest natural gas producing state, Pennsylvania’s methane emissions have a significant impact on global climate change. The state’s oil and gas operators leak over 520,000 tons of methane each year, causing the same near-term climate pollution as 11 coal-fired power plants, according to a recent Environmental Defense Fund analysis.
Methane can leak into the atmosphere at well pads, storage tanks, compressor stations, processing facilities and along pipelines. These unintended emissions are due primarily to leaky, outdated and malfunctioning equipment. Leaks, however, can be significantly reduced through the use of state of the art equipment and more frequent leak inspections.
Reducing methane leakage from natural gas operations is “…one of the essential steps needed to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the impacts of climate change,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
In January 2016, Wolf announced his methane reduction strategy for unconventional natural gas drilling operations. This strategy included the development of new and revised permits (GP-5 and GP- 5A) for new sources of methane emissions and the development of regulations for existing sources. At that time, the Wolf administration estimated that permits for new sources would be ready by the second half of 2016 and the regulations for existing sources would be proposed by early to mid-2017.
Last month, the Wolf administration finally announced the issuance of new and revised permits for new sources of methane emissions. The administration would not commit to a timeline for the issuance of regulations for existing sources. My subsequent conversations with administration officials failed to confirm whether or not these regulations would be promulgated at all.
Over 11,000 unconventional gas wells have been drilled in Pennsylvania since 2004. And while it’s important to address methane leakage from new sources, it’s more important to address the leakage from these existing wells along with their related storage tanks, compressor stations, processing facilities and pipelines. This older equipment is more prone to leakage than new equipment.
In 2014 Colorado became the first state to regulate methane from existing sources. It’s time for Pennsylvania to do the same.
Misuse of funds, departments seen
Bud McKelvey
Hermitage
The online retail giant Amazon paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2017, despite posting profits of $5.6 billion. They are expected to receive an additional $789 million in tax relief under the new GOP tax bill. Amazon's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest person ever. So how is that Republican tax cut working for you? This one-sided Republican tax plan goes to where it's not needed. This should be no surprise to anybody because Republicans like Ronald Reagan and George Bush pulled the wool over the American people's eyes with the same feed the rich tax plans. Reagan called it "trickle-down economics." The corporations and the billionaires didn't let anything trickle down. They lined their pockets and their CEOs got huge bonuses and if that wasn't enough they also moved some of their businesses offshore to avoid paying more taxes. It's pure greed, pure and simple.
A few words about Trump's swamp: His appointments to cabinet positions are a rare breed. First of all, they hate the departments they oversee and will do nothing to make them better. Here are a couple of real winners who do what goes against their department: Ben Carson, Ryan Zinke and Steve Mnuchin. Carson, head of Housing and Urban Development, ordered a $31,000 dining room set for his office while making deep cuts in his agency's budget. Zinke, who is head of the Department of the Interior, blew $139,000 on new office doors and he hopped on a $13,000 chartered flight to take him home from a non-work-related trip to Las Vegas. The Republicans confirmed this guy despite the fact that he has ripped off the American taxpayers by billing the government for his personal travel. He is still in the swamp and doing a "bang-up" job, says Trump.
Steve Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, failed to disclose $100 million in assets. It just plain slipped his mind. Are you kidding me? He also traveled via government plane to Kentucky with his wife to view a solar eclipse. He said the trip was "completely justifiable." I think it would be justifiable if Steve and his wife were thrown in the slammer for misuse of government funds. I recently learned that EPA director Scott Pruitt resigned. Hooray for that! I can hear Scott saying "Everybody's picking on me."
