Standoff charges waived at court hearing

Charges against the Grove City man accused of an armed standoff with police have been waived to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Shawn W. Gifford, of 903 Sunset Ave., had a preliminary hearing on Wednesday afternoon with District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.
He waived charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and harassment, and his Common Pleas arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 25 with Judge Robert G. Yeatts.
McEwen reduced his bail from $75,000 monetary to $50,000 unsecured, and ordered Gifford to complete counseling for drugs, alcohol and mental health.
Also, he is not allowed to possess firearms or contact the alleged victim in the case.
He has since posted bond, according to online court records.
Gifford’s attorney, Michael Zunder of Butler, declined comment after the hearing.
Gifford was arrested early July 11 after a standoff that lasted nearly four hours at his home.
He allegedly assaulted a woman at his home and threatened police with a gun.
Members of the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team forced their way into the home and set off cans of tear gas, and several neighbors reported that they were asked by police to remain in their homes while the incident unfolded.
Several homes in the area were briefly evacuated as a precaution, and part of Sunset Avenue was closed to traffic.
No shots were fired, no one was hurt during the standoff, and Gifford eventually surrendered, police said.
Police first went to the home after a 911 hang-up call at 9:28 p.m. July 10 and determined that a domestic incident had taken place.
A woman came outside and was taken to safety.
She told police that Gifford was intoxicated, refused to let her leave, pushed her around and had all of her belongings.
When Gifford answered the door for the police, he was holding a semi-automatic pistol and said, “You need to fear this,” pointing at the gun.
He then went back inside and shut the door, police said.
