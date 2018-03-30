Work is set to resume next week on a project to give motorists a smoother ride on Interstate 80 in Venango County.
The two-year-long project to improve eight miles of Interstate 80 from the Venango/Butler County line to a point one mile west of Exit 35 (Clintonville, Route 308) in Clinton and Scrubgrass townships and Clintonville Borough in Venango County started in 2017.
Work will involve milling and resurfacing, along with concrete patching, bridge rehabilitation work and updated drainage, signs, pavement loop sensors and pavement markings. Work will also include construction of a new message board.
Construction is scheduled to begin on the second phase of the project April 2 and is expected to be completed by Aug. 29. This phase will focus on western end work area, miles 34 to 39, including the Exit 35 (Clintonville, Route 308).
The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College. The contact cost is $9,767,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.
Motorists will encounter lane restrictions Monday through Friday, with traffic controlled by signs and devices. All driving lanes are expected to be opened on the weekends and holidays. A lane closure at the bridge near mile marker 36 will remain in effect throughout the project.
