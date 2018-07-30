PEOPLE & PLACES
GC native Gladden named conservation trust exec director
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. — Grove City native Bill Gladden, of West Chester, Pa., has been named executive director of the French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, which preserves, stewards and connects people to the land in northern Chester County.
Gladden brings more than 30 years of public and private sector experience in land use, preservation and management to French & Pickering. He will start with French & Pickering Aug. 1.
He serves as director of the Department of Open Space Preservation for Chester County. In that position since 2004,
Gladden has directed the county’s nationally acclaimed programs that have invested over $200 million to help preserve over 55,000 acres of farms, forests, parks and preserves.
“Land trusts fill an essential role in our way of life in this region,” says Gladden. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with landowners, municipalities, supporters and the French & Pickering board and staff to deliver the benefits of preservation to the community,” he says.
“I have long admired its work, and look forward to increasing French & Pickering’s connections with the public and partners while building on its core commitment to conservation.” Gladden has been honored for his accomplishments in land protection, historic preservation and volunteer service, and has served on the boards of numerous community organizations.
His past and present affiliations include the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association policy advisory committee, Schuylkill River Heritage Area and Greenways Association (past president), Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Agriculture, YMCA Brandywine Valley Chapter (board of directors) and East Brandywine Township open space committee and park and recreation board.
He earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Virginia, and a B.A. in urban studies and political science from the College of Wooster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.