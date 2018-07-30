Organizations - Bashline Hospital alumni

This essay was written by Harry Eugene Teare, L.P.N., of Grove City. He became employed at the Bashline-Rossman Osteopathic Hospital in 1953 after his tour of duty in the U. S. Army in World War II. He was employed for 37 years and was completely devoted to the hospital, all the employees and doctors, until his retirement in 1990. He was so heartbroken over the tearing down of the hospital in January 1978 that he wrote this essay. This mark the 40th year that the hospital was demolished; the hospital retirees are celebrating the 40th year that this hospital and the Grove City (Hillcrest) Hospital has merged.
This essay is read at the annual Bashline Hospital alumni luncheon and also a framed photo of the essay with a picture of it being torn down hangs in the Grove City Area Historical Society Medical Room at 111 College Ave., this is an encouragement to please do so. There is a history of both hospitals which one might find interesting.
I WAS THE BASHLINE ~ ROSSMAN OSTEOPATHIC HOSPITAL
"I'm gone now! I did not vanish like a vapor, nor fade like an old soldier, nor widely quietly leave the scene.
No, I was destroyed by what we can progress – abruptly, quickly and one could almost say, brutally torn down by a powerful machine. Within minutes I was destroyed completely, a land mark of the past, but will stand complete and live on in the hearts and memories of many who hold me dear.
Amid the rumble of my collapsing walls, one could almost hear the cries from my heart: I have weathered the storms of life as people by the thousands have passed through my doors. I have helped this sick, saved many lives, brought babies into the world, helped the lame to walk and repaired the broken bodies of men, women and children here and from far way places. I have watched the nurses train: interns and residents progress, mended broken hearts, relieved the pain of death when all was done to save a life. It was God’s will and I was merely vessel, used by the Master physicians.
I will be missed by many, I am sure: the patients who have regained their health from my care, nurses who served within my walls, physicians who now look back and remember when and have gone from my halls leaving their healing marks on mankind and feeling the empty loneliness of days gone by. Some of those I have know are scattered to the far corners of the earth.
I have been torn done to be replaced by something new. You’ll turn your heads away, never to roam my halls again: but I will not be forgotten. I will live on in the hearts of many, for I have served with my heart.
I was the Bashline - Rossman Osteopathic Hospital.”
