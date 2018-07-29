The Mercer County 4-H Roundup will be held July 30 - Aug. 3 at the Mercer 4-H Park on Route 19 north of Mercer. This event is free to the public and open to all ages.
The activities will start on Monday with the horse show at 9 a.m. The food and nutrition judging will start at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium of the extension office followed by judging of the textile science projects at 4:30 p.m.
Monday evening’s activities will begin with the Barnyard Olympics for 4-H members and their families, followed by the 4-H square dance sponsored by Mercer County Teen Council.
On Tuesday, the rabbit show begins at 9 a.m., along with the sheep and goat shows starting at 9 a.m. The exhibit building will showcase displays constructed by each club as well as projects ranging from textile science, arts, crafts to wildlife, forestry, and food and nutrition. The exhibit building will open its doors at noon Tuesday and close at 9 p.m. The poultry show begins at 2:30 p.m. along with the dairy fitting contest at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday evening will feature the beef show at 6 p.m. in the show arena.
Start Wednesday at 9 a.m. by watching the market swine show. Head to the llama/alpaca Show at 4:30 p.m. in the large arena.
The Mercer County 4-H cheese auction will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s activities begin with thedairy cattle Showmanship at 9:00 a.m. along with the Pet Show judging at 9:30 a.m. Thursday evening will feature the 4-H Showcase of Clubs Parade at 6:00 p.m. in the Horse Arena giving 4-H members an opportunity to be recognized and show off their off their projects to family, friends, and anyone wishing to attend these Roundup activities. Following the Showcase of Clubs will be the annual Box Social, where guys and gals pack a late supper or an evening snack in a picnic basket, decorated box or similar container. The boxes are collected and auctioned off to the highest bidder. All the proceeds go to the 4-H Program.
The dairy show “type” will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and the 4-H fun horse show starts at noon. The evening will showcase the market livestock sale beginning at 6:30 p.m. All 4-H members will have the opportunity to sell their livestock projects. The sale order will be: all champions, market hogs, market lambs, market goats, market poultry, market rabbit projects and market beef.
These shows are the final step for 4-H members as they complete their projects and a busy year. 4-H youth work very hard all year and the roundup is their time to shine. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Steve Pfaff at 724-662-3141 in advance of your participation or visit.
For more information, contact the Mercer County Extension Office at 724-662-3141.
