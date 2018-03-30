KingView Mead is one step closer to finalizing its plans for Springfield Township.
Members of the township's planning commission on Monday agreed to recommend several conditional use requests to be considered by the township supervisors: to approve an eating and drinking establishment; and to add farm market and retail components.
Planning commission members also want KingView to add 4 feet of screening – a hedge or a fence – next to the west side of the parking lot.
A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the township building; the regular supervisors' meeting will follow.
KingView produces mead, also known as "honey wine," in Pittsburgh, and they would like to move operations to the wooded property the company purchased on Moneck Lane, owner Scott Neeley told the planning commission.
The facility will include an event center with a deck, production, retail, restaurant, agriculture like fruit trees, trails, farm market, and more. Neeley would like to eventually add a bed and breakfast.
He hopes to offer catering services for people who book the event space, and noted that selling food is good for people consuming alcohol; they wouldn't be drinking on empty stomachs.
Having food and drinks could also encourage customers to stay longer and check out nearby businesses, Neeley said, adding, "We're trying to create that destination."
He recently cleared one of the biggest hurdles – getting a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for a private sewage system. A small part of the property sits in Liberty Township; the sewage will be generated in Springfield and pushed through Liberty.
Neeley is building a residence on site and demolishing two vacant houses and two garages that are in poor shape.
His proposed hours of operation, depending on demand, are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
He has spoken to the closest neighboring property owners, and they're OK with KingView's plans. Neeley is aware of the township's noise ordinance, noting that the building insulation will be a good sound barrier.
KingView will enhance some surrounding paths and host educational programs. There are also some ponds and wetlands, and Neeley said he hopes KingView can encourage people to "stay for a few days."
He's met with other business owners, including folks from nearby breweries and wineries, and he's excited for them to work together. KingView also makes hard cider and traditional wine, and Neeley imagines hosting events like wine festivals.
KingView's tavern area will have a variety of regional beers on tap in addition to its own products.
"That kind of creates a special feel," he said.
There will be plenty of parking, and the lighting outside will be mostly along footpaths.
"We want it to look like a farm," Neeley said.
He'll be planting berries and trees including persimmon, cherry and linden – those are good nectar sources for bees. KingView will also add hives at some point to help save the dwindling bee population. Part of KingView's proceeds go to help area beekeepers.
Neeley expects construction to start this summer and wrap up in the fall. He's working on the land development plan, which should be completed within the next month.
KingView Mead already has a following, and customers have provided good feedback, so he's confident that things are heading in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.