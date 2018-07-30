Helping Lakeview’s library
Lakeview Area Public Library director Wendy Kellogg accepts a donation from Jackson Center resident John Chipka. A recent electronic recycling event sponsored by Jackson Center Borough council and the Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Department raised more than $600 to support the library. The group plans to sponsor the event again next year. To donate to the library, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org and www.facebook.com/LakeviewAreaPublicLibrary or call 724-376-4217.
