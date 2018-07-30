here are secrets to be uncovered at Grove City’s verdant Woodland Cemetery, where an eye-catching tombstone is plainly marked Ghost and there’s a statue of a mysterious woman holding a ring of flowers.
Grand Army of the Republic markers stand out and magnificent mausoleums of the town’s deceased elite such as Dr. Edwin J. Fithian dot the landscape.
In 1898, Fithian and John Carruthers formed the Bessemer Gas Engine Co. and produced kits to convert steam engines into the new internal combustion engines. Carruthers owned Grove City’s first swimming pool. When Fithian was elected mayor, he stopped sales on Sunday. He preached prohibition on the road from the back of a 33-foot-long posh touring motor home and despised smoking, swearing, dancing and gambling.
Woodland is also the final resting place of the town’s ranking military figure, Norman Jay Maxwell, Civil War Union brevet brigadier general and of Grove City College founder/president Dr. Isaac Ketler. Birthdates reach back to at least 1820.
Be sure to enter during the day – a sign near the entrance warns against trespassing at night, noting infrared cameras. But don’t worry – the Grove City Area Historical Society is making it easy for the curious as members and volunteers organize their second annual public cemetery tour at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GCAHS president Kathy Jack spent Tuesday afternoon with member and genealogist Jane Cleary at headquarters, 111 College Ave. In its library a large table was covered with information sheets, books and photos as they worked from a list of graves to research for the tour.
Joining them was Camille Sadler, 15, a rising Grove City High School junior whose heart is set on becoming a museum curator. “I’ve always liked history,” she said, noting she has visited the Smithsonian, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston and a museum in Plymouth. “I like the D.C. area and Massachusetts...I think it’s important to know about things and where they come from. The stories are important.”
Cathy Coulter, editor of the GCAHS newsletter, plans to feature Camille in the next edition. “It’s so important for our organization to thrive and continue to get the younger members of our society involved,” Jack said.
The teen has been helping with research for several weeks, and uncovered a death certificate online for one tour subject, a mother who died young in a car crash. Her involvement started with a tour of the building, which had long been a hotel. She and her mother Cathie have also this summer been managing two of the non-profit’s 14 themed rooms. In the women’s clothing room is a wedding gown created out of a World War II parachute.
GCAHS last year offered its first public graveyard tour, of Old Presbyterian Cemetery on Greenwood Drive, where Grove City founders Valentine and Margaret Cunningham are buried. Jack said she got the idea for tours after a presentation last May by member/volunteer Don Cook about cemeteries, his favorite historical subject. “I thought I’d follow up so people could see these graves that they heard about,” she said, noting about 35 folks attended the inaugural event.
Jack is retired from Slippery Rock University, where she earned a degree in history. She grew up on one of Mercer County’s historic landmarks: a Route 258 farm where the house dates to 1794. “So I do have a real love of history,” she said.
She and other tour organizers use FindaGrave.com to glean details from a particular cemetery. Cleary took the first half of the alphabet and Jack took the second half, focusing on “anything that caught our eye and had information.”
“You can say ‘Give me all of Woodland’ and we scrolled through until we saw photographs and stories,” Cleary said.
“You can find pictures of tombstones, people, and then we go to other sources” such as the library, archives, local experts like Cook, Woodland’s manager, Geof Parker, and Civil War buff Tim Bennett to learn more, Jack said. “It’s like finding a needle in a haystack almost.”
They’ve been working for about a month selecting and narrowing down the tour stops. “We don’t spend a lot of time at each grave,” she noted. “But people don’t realize the history in cemeteries.”
For instance, there’s a Jesse James connection in Woodland via Anna Amelia Hutchison Walker, who migrated from Missouri about 1900 by wagon train without benefit of bridges.
As for the statue, in the book “Reflections of Our Past,” which can be purchased along with many others at GCAHS, there is an excerpt from B. Charles Elliott Jr.: “It is a seated classical figure of a young woman contemplating all the happy memories of her children who have long since left her in their effort to grow up, according to Woody (Dr. Woody Bashline). The precise circumstances of her sudden appearance in the cemetery remain unknown, and she has long since been welcomed and cared for with love by Charlotte Graham Dight and other members of the Graham family who own the adjoining plot.”
GCAHS was incorporated in 1998, became tax exempt in 1999 and received money from the borough and grants to purchase the former Travelers Hotel in 2000 as a headquarters, which has undergone extensive renovations. It’s also said to be haunted, according to paranormal investigators and those who spend time there. But that’s another program.
Woodland sits at the north end of the borough along Center Street/Route 173. Planners say the tour should take about an hour –- plenty of time to get out before dark. The rain date is Wednesday.
For more information about the Grove City Area Historical Society, 111 College Ave., as well as to join, donate, volunteer or get free genealogy advice, visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org, call 724-458-1798 and find it on Facebook.
