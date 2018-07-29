THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVES
The American Red Cross is hosting these upcoming blood drives:
• 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer.
• Noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage.
• 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Cooper's Lake, 148 Currie Road, Worth Township, Butler County.
• 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Cooper's Lake.
• 1 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Victory Christian Center, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington.
A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. For information or to make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Central Blood Bank is hosting another blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Grove City Medical Center, Pine Township, in the Education Center. Central Blood Bank is the supplier of all blood products for the hospital.
Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Most medications are acceptable, and blood donations can be made every 56 days.
Donors can pre-register by calling the hospital's public relations department at 724-450-7191, and walk-ins are welcome until 3 p.m. on the day of the drive.
For more information about Central Blood Bank, visit www.centralbloodbank.org or call 1-866-DONORS-1 (1-866-366-6771).
ETC.
• Meet Lisa Boeving Learned, candidate for District 8 state representative, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Stoneboro Park; refreshments will be served. Stop down and share your concerns and ideas for improving Mercer County.
• God's Little Garden Too, 3273 South Main St., Sandy Lake, is hosting a free essential oils class at 11 a.m. July 31. There will be snacks, drinks, and good company. RSVP and info: 724-376-5076 and godslittlegardentoo@gmail.com
• The Mercer Art Commission and the Antique Motorcycle Club of America host Brews, Bands & Bikes IV from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Mercer Courthouse Square. Rain date is Aug. 11. Info on Facebook: MercerBrewsBandsandBikes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.