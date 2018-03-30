Members of the Springfield Township Planning Commission have concerns about some trails and paths being proposed for the region.
At their Monday night meeting, they discussed a draft of the Southeastern Mercer County Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan, which looks at ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in Grove City borough and Pine and Springfield townships.
The draft was put together by Environmental Design Group, Akron, along with help from the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission and a steering committee.
EDG gave a presentation in January in Springfield Township, and that discussion focused mostly on Grove City – folks are not in favor of the firm's idea to add a bike lane to the east side of South Broad Street.
Springfield officials have been taking a closer look at the firm's suggestions for the township: widening of Blacktown Road; a bike lane on Butler Pike; side paths on Spring, Falls and Veterans roads; and all-purpose trails along state Route 208, near Veterans Road and near Brent Road.
The Route 208 corridor is not an area where motorists are on the lookout for bicyclists, said Rick Grossman, a planning consultant for the township. The trail would also have to cross Interstate 79, which wouldn't be easy.
Commission members fear that there would be issues trying to secure right-of-way permissions from property owners for some of the paths, especially since several of them would cross through land owned by farmers or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
They also questioned whether there is a demand in the area for the paths and trails. Stone Helsel, junior commission member, said that Mercer County's population is on the decline, and he's not sure if this plan will pay off.
Trails bring in tourism, and there's also an idea to connect Grove City and the outlet mall, which is in Springfield Township, Grossman said.
"We're really blessed in this area with scenic beauty," he said.
Commission member Pam McClusky enjoys bicycling and said there's nowhere near her home that's safe to ride.
"The trails are packed," she said of the areas she visits elsewhere in the state.
Commission members hope the project is done in stages instead of all at once.
EDG has said that any construction is a few years off, and that funding sources are still being researched and feedback is still being collected.
The next public meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St. The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.