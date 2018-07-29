Ace helps RURO with Toro

Jeremy Mink, director of local ministry Reaching Up & Reaching Out, recently received a Toro lawnmower from Ryan Marburger of Ace Hardware’s store in Mercer.
RURO is the parent ministry of the Manna House, which offers transitional housing and life recovery for women coming out of incarceration.
The lawnmower will help keep the house maintained.
Marburger said Ace Hardware is a new business in Mercer that wants to serve the community; helping Manna House was one way to help.
“Donating a lawnmower to a nonprofit community outreach program is just one small way for us to give back,” he said.
