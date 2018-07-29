CHURCH HAPPENINGS
Christmas, Easter to be celebrated now at Mercer’s Trinity Church
MERCER – Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 East Market St., invites the community to celebrate Christianity’s two main holidays during upcoming 10 a.m. services. “Christmas in July” will be featured Sunday (7/29), with all music, readings, and message centered around the birth of Christ. The same practice will feature an out-of-season look at Easter on Aug. 4. The Rev. Dr. Catherine Craley, pastor, will lead both services. Adult supervised child care is provided, and the entire church building is accessible to all.
Church sets craft nightfor all ages
JACKSON CENTER – Vincent United Methodist Church in Jackson Center will host the Christmas in July all-ages craft night at 6 p.m. July 30 at its pavilion. Christmas-themed crafts, art and treats will be created.
Horn to be guest speaker
JACKSON CENTER – The Rev. Richard Horn, retired, will be guest speaker for the July 29 Jackson Center Presbyterian Church morning worship service which begins at 9:15.
MUF to meet new associate pastor
LAKEVIEW AREA – The Methodists United in Faith, consisting of Vincent, Hendersonville, Mt. Hope, Lakeview and Stoneboro United Methodist churches, will meet new associate pastor, Sally Bell, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at a unity service and picnic at Launch 3, Lake Wilhelm. Her husband, Pastor Drew Bell, serves Polk and East Grove United Methodist churches. They have a son, Alex.
Rev. Janet Pratt asks that folks attending the annual MUF picnic bring a tablecloth, place settings, lawn chairs, yard games and a covered food dish to share.
Former Associate Pastor Earl Dykes of the MUF Charge and wife Kathy have transferred to the Slippery Rock area.
Reed to speak at annual fundraiser
SANDY LAKE – The annual fundraising dinner for The Devine Inspirations Church and Family Musicals is Aug. 3 at New Lebanon Community Church, 4166 Mercer St., Sandy Lake. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Menu: Choose your noodle, sauce and toppings, plus salad, rolls, dessert and beverage. Cost is by donation. Keynote speaker will be Don Reed Sr. of Crossing Paths Ministry. There will also be a bake sale, door prizes, T-shirts and CD sale, Pass It On DVD Ministry and more. Reservations, call 724-376-7362 and leave a message. Deadline to register is July 27.
Dan Schall concert planned
HARRISVILLE – United Methodist Church presents a free performance at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 by musician Dan Schall. Donations will be accepted. A reception will immediately follow concert. Visit: www.danschall.org
Campfire church set
SANDY LAKE – New Lebanon Community Church, 4166 Mercer St., Sandy Lake, hosts Campfire Church at 7 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 on the front lawn. The non-denominational services around the campfire are open to everyone. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Villa hosts GROW camps
VILLA MARIA – Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center invites kids ages 5 to 10 to GROW Camp, which is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10. Activities include planting and tending a garden, swimming and nature activities and experiences. Details: 724-964-8886.
Mercer church hosts music series
MERCER – Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., hosts a summer music series during the 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Community dinner scheduled
BARKEYVILLE – Barkeyville United Methodist Church hosts a dinner of ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, applesauce, dessert and beverage from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17. Cost is by donation.
Faith-based support group meets
GREENVILLE – Shenango Valley Family Addiction Support, a faith-based ministry offering spiritual support to people and their families suffering from addiction, meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Eagle’s Nest Church, 99 Hamburg Road, Greenville. If you or your loved one is suffering from addiction and in need of support, call Pastor Vince Bellanca for further details at 724-456-8900.
Free church breakfast set every Sunday
SHARON – First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., Sharon, holds a free community breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Everyone is welcome.
Andover Church schedules drive-in services
ANDOVER – Andover United Methodist Church, 181 S. Main St., Andover, holds drive-in outdoor services at 9:30 a.m. weekly through Sept. 2. This is a very casual interdenominational worship service. Special music services will be provided: Aug. 19 by Dan Shall; and Aug. 19 by Golden State Singers. Please call Rev. Thomas P. Clyde at 724-816-1112 or the Presbyterian Church of Portersville at 724-368-8050 for brochures and details.
Church’s summer hours continue through Aug. 26
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP – Coolspring Presbyterian Church, 787 Coolspring Church Road, Coolspring Township, offers summer worship hours at 9:45 a.m., and Sunday school is 11:15 a.m. These times continue through Aug. 26.
Grove City Food Pantry seeks donations
GROVE CITY – The Grove City Community Food Pantry, 114 S. Center St., has hundreds of local families on its roster and is seeking donations of fresh produce. To volunteer or donate money, call 724-458-5208.
Women’s and men’s breakfast groups meet
SANDY LAKE – The Methodists United in Faith Women’s Breakfast Group and the Men’s Devotional Breakfast happens at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays in McCullough’s Kitchen Table, 4824 Sandy Lake Greenville Road. Info: 724-376-2242.
Free dinners in Grove City, Slippery Rock
• Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City, has its monthly Community Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Saturday of the month.
• The Interfaith Community of Slippery Rock has resumed its third Thursday of the month free dinners for everyone, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Center Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, Slippery Rock. The dinners are to feed those affected by hard times or hunger, provide moments of relationship and build bridges.
Grieving support group meets
STONEBORO - If you or someone you know is grieving, the non-denominational Grieving Support Group meets at Stoneboro United Methodist Church (32 Lake St.). They are more than happy to offer transportation for anyone who does not have a way to get there. Call 724-376-2309.
ROSES meet monthly for grieving spouses
PINE TOWNSHIP – ROSES (Reaching Out after Spousal loss for Education and Support), a peer support group meeting for women aged 60 and under who have lost a spouse or partner. Meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Grove City Alliance Church, 845 N. Liberty Road, Grove City.
Registration is recommended, but not required: 724-431-3520.
Always Hope meets for loved ones of addicts
GROVE CITY – Always Hope, a support group for loved ones of addicts, meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at East Main (Street) Presbyterian Church, Grove City, on the lower level beneath the Fellowship Hall.
The mission of the group is to share, support and encourage one another with the issues surrounding addiction. Each meeting lasts about 90 minutes. Confidentiality and trust are upheld, and has essentially been the success of Always Hope.
Info: 724-301-1794; 724-992-9315; or 724-967-5894.
Celebrate Recovery at GC Alliance Saturdays
PINE TOWNSHIP – Grove City Alliance Church, 845 N. Liberty Road, offers Celebrate Recovery, a non-denominational, 12-step recovery program for life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups. It will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays. The program offers a safe, confidential place to find hope and healing for those struggling with addictions or issues like anxiety, depression, and co-dependency. Info: 724-458-8497, 724-372-5826 or come to a CR event.
New Hope Lutheran slates weekly services
GROVE CITY – New Hope Independent Lutheran Church, 2049 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Grove City, holds services each Sunday at 11 a.m. in the conference room of Monroe Heights Hotel. Sunday school for adults or children is at 10:15 a.m. prior to the service.
Henderson UM slates worship schedule
STONEBORO – Hendersonville United Methodist Church, 1013 Jackson Center-Polk Road, Stoneboro, holds worship service at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday; youth and teen groups Sunday evenings biweekly; monthly dinner and Woman’s Group. Info: mufsecretary@gmail.com or www. methodistunitedinfaith.org
Mt. Hope UM sets worship times
SANDY LAKE – Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 7 Condit Road, Sandy Lake, holds worship services at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday; children’s Sunday school during service; adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Wednesday; Monthly dinner; Youth and teen groups Sunday evenings biweekly; Woman’s Group and Mission Team. Info: mufsecretary@gmail.com or www. methodistunitedinfaith.org
Stoneboro UM sets worship schedule
STONEBORO – Stoneboro United Methodist Church, 32 Lake St., Stoneboro, holds worship services every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. with Praise Team, children’s message during service; Bible study at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday; monthly luncheon; and youth and teen groups Sunday evenings biweekly.
Info: mufsecretary@gmail.com or www. methodistunitedinfaith.org
Vincent UM sets worship times
JACKSON CENTER – Vincent United Methodist Church, 28 Walnut St., Jackson Center, holds Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. with Praise Team; Sunday School at 9:15 a.m.; youth and teen groups Sunday evenings biweekly and Woman’s Group. Info: mufsecretary@gmail.com or www. methodistunitedinfaith.org
Lutheran church slates services
GROVE CITY – Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 819 Columbia Ave., Grove City, holds services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday.
Adult Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. and is conducted by Pastor Sandy Towberman. Study topics will be related to the Bible: timeline and story lines of the Bible; source theory and authorship questions; how to use a complete concordance; Bible dictionary; commentaries; Serendipity Bible for Group Study; what the NALC says about the Bible; Geography of the Bible; what’s in the books and where. Everyone is welcome.
Victory Chapel is open
GROVE CITY - Victory Chapel, 855 N. Broad St. (Route 173, north of Grove City), a new ministry, is Jesus focused and everyone is invited, says chaplain Bill Beck. Info: 724-944-8397 and a feature story which can be read at alliednews.com
Bible International group meets at Tower
GROVE CITY – Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., is hosting a non-denominational Bible Study Fellowship International satellite group, linked to the Pittsburgh area group, and is welcoming new members at two discussion groups held at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursdays for 29 weeks during the school year. There are 1,200 classes and 3,000 satellite sites in 40 countries where a four-fold approach (question, discuss, listen and learn) is used. There is no cost; the current Bible study subject is the Book of Romans. Info: 724-458-1535 and www.bsfinternational.org as well as BSF on Facebook.
All are welcome to Mountain Cowboy Church
BARKEYVILLE - Adam Devine is interim pastor at the Mountain Top Cowboy Church on Route 208 between Barkeyville and Clintonville. Services are at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday and all are welcome to attend in this casual contemporary service where Western wear is common. Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. and the nursery is available. Rev. Devine is from Devine Inspirations, which includes his wife and three children. They travel locally and globally, entertaining and preaching the Christian mission.
School, sewing and health kits needed
LAKEVIEW – The Lakeview Area Methodists United in Faith newsletter states that The United Methodist Committee on Relief is in need of school kits, sewing kits and health kit donations. The cost is from $11 to $28. They are priceless to the impoverished and displaced individuals that they benefit. Full instructions for assembly at www.umcor.org/UMCOR/Relief-Supplies
Holy women still need baby kit donations
GROVE CITY – The women of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 819 Columbia Ave., still need baby care kit items donated, including lightweight cotton T-shirts; long- or short-sleeved gowns or sleepers (without feet); receiving blankets of medium weight, cotton or flannel, or crocheted/knitted with lightweight yarn up to 52-inch-square; cloth diapers, flat-fold preferred; jacket, sweater or sweatshirt with a hood, or include a baby cap; socks; hand towels, dark color; 4- to 5-ounce bath bars with gentle soap in original wrapping; and diaper pins or large safety pins.
Sizes can be up to 24 months, but vary the sizes for the kit to accommodate the growth of the baby. Two items per category will be used, except for four cloth diapers and one hand towel. Info: 724-458-6541.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church offers Meals on Wheels
GROVE CITY – Do you find it difficult to cook your own meals? Is grocery shopping a hardship? Are you recovering from a temporary illness, injury or surgery? Try Meals on Wheels.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City prepares nutritious, ready-to-eat meals specially prepared and delivered Monday through Friday. Along with each delivery will be a warm smile from a friendly face. If you are interested in enrolling yourself or a loved one in the program, call site coordinator at Terry Lee at 724-458-5371.
New Life hosts ‘Refuel’ Bible study on Wednesdays
“Refuel,” a mid-week Bible study to refresh a person’s faith at New Life Baptist Church, 3414 state Route 208, New Wilmington, is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Parents can bring also their children to participate in ministry groups from kindergarten to 12th grade. Child care also provided for infants to pre-schoolers. Info: 724-946-2816 or www.mynlbc.com
Hendersonville UMC hosts Tuesday service
HENDERSON – The Hendersonville United Methodist Church, offers a 7 p.m. Tuesday service for those who may work on Sunday or are looking for something different with Pastor Earl Dykes.
